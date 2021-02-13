The long-awaited showdown between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Gilbert Burns is set to headline UFC 258 on Saturday, Feb. 13 from the APEX in Las Vegas. Usman and Burns are quite familiar with one another as they have trained alongside as teammates in south Florida over the last few years, but now will separate to go toe-to-toe with the 170-pound title on the line.

Usman has been quietly one of the best fighters in the sport over the last six years as he boasts an undefeated record since joining UFC in 2015. He has taken out every competitor to stand in his way, including Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Burns, meanwhile, is no slouch himself. The Brazilian has won six in a row since moving up to 170 pounds, including big wins over Maia and Woodley.

In the co-main event, a pair of women's flyweights take center stage when Maycee Barber faces off with Alexa Grasso at 125 pounds. Barber, 22, is coming off the first loss of her professional career to Roxanne Modafferi in January 2020. She also suffered a knee injury in that bout that required a lengthy recovery. Grasso, meanwhile, is coming off a decision win over Je Yeon Kim and is looking to get into the title conversation with a victory. Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 258 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman (c) -280 vs. Gilbert Burns +230, welterweight championship

Alexa Grasso -135 vs. Maycee Barber +115, women's flyweights



Kelvin Gastelum -220 vs. Ian Heinisch +180, middleweights

Julian Marquez -170 vs. Maki Pitolo +145, middleweights

Ricky Simon -270 vs. Brian Kelleher +220, featherweights

Rodolfo Vieira -400 vs. Anthony Hernandez +310, middleweights



Chris Gutierrez -150 vs. Andre Ewell +125, featherweights

Belal Muhammad -420 vs. Dhiego Lima +330, welterweights

Miranda Maverick -150 vs. Gillian Robertson +125, women's flyweights

Gabriel Green -125 vs. Phillip Rowe +105, welterweights

Mallory Martin -150 vs. Polyana Viana +125, women's strawweights



UFC 258 viewing info

Date: Feb. 13

Feb. 13 Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas

UFC APEX -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. (Prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. (Prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $64.99 (new ESPN+ subscribers) or $59.99 (existing subscribers)

UFC 258 countdown

