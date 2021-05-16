Andre Muniz let loose with some big words ahead of his UFC 262 fight with Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, claiming to be a better grappler than the Brazilian jiu jitsu legend. Muniz backed up those words with actions, using an armbar to break Souza's arm in a shocking result at Toyota Center in Houston to close the prelim card.

Souza showed off some early ground and pound in the first round of the fight, seeming to deliver a response to the pre-fight talk from Muniz. Muniz was quick to respond with a pair of his own takedowns, putting Souza on the defensive.

After the second takedown, Muniz attempted to take Souza's back, but was too high on the back and Souza was able to shrug him over the top.

Unfortunately for Souza, his arm was stuck in a bad position and Muniz was able to transition to an armbar, torquing until an audible snap brought the fight to a sudden end. Replays confirmed that Souza's arm had snapped and he was taken to the back for medical attention immediately after the fight.

"I've been a fan of Jacare since I was a kid," Muniz said after the fight. "He's my idol. I hope he's good. ... I heard it snap. I let go, not only out of respect, I'm from jiu jitsu and I knew it could hurt even more if I didn't let it go."

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

This is the second straight UFC pay-per-view event to feature a broken limb, with Chris Weidman suffering a horrific leg break during his UFC 261 fight with Uriah Hall. Weidman was among those expressing his sympathies for Souza after the injury occurred.

Weidman posted video of himself walking and putting weight on the leg on Friday, just three weeks after the injury.