With Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement this past October, the lightweight division is in need of a new champion. Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will battle for that honor when the two face off for the vacant championship in the main event of UFC 262 from the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night.

The lightweight action doesn't stop with the main event as contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush battle for positioning in the 155-pound division in the evening's co-main event. Those fights, along with the July rubber match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will serve to shape the top end of the division in the wake of Nurmagomedov's decision to step away from the sport.

The pay-per-view main card action gets underway at 10 p.m. ET, following prelims ESPN at 8 p.m. and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 262 on Saturday night.

Date: May 15 | Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 262 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

