UFC is set to return to PPV on Sept. 25 with a trio of big fights topping the marquee. UFC 266 will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the culmination of this year's International Fight Week and see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski put his title on the line against top contender Brian Ortega. The two were coaches on the latest season of "The Ultimate Fighter" and were previously expected to meet in March, but Volkanovski was forced to withdraw from the meeting after contracting COVID-19.

The Australian champion enters his second title defense riding a 19-fight win streak with nine of those victories coming inside the Octagon. He's beaten a who's who of opponents since arriving in UFC, including Max Holloway (twice), Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes. Ortega, meanwhile, bounced back from the lone loss of his pro career -- against Holloway for the title in 2018 -- with a decisive victory of his own over the Korean Zombie. Now, he looks to lock up the 145-pound title in just his 18th pro fight.

But that's not all. Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is back when she takes on top contender Lauren Murphy. Plus, a pair of legends run back a bout from nearly two decades earlier when Nick Diaz makes his return to the Octagon to take on Robbie Lawler. Diaz has not fought since January 2015 and will be running back a bout with Lawler that first took place in 2004. The card also sees a pair of heavyweights trying to get into title contention when Curtis Blaydes meets Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Women's flyweights get the main card started when Jessica Andrade meets Cynthia Calvillo.

Here's a look at the expected fight card for Las Vegas with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 266 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -175 vs. Brian Ortega +150, featherweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -1500 vs. Lauren Murphy +850, women's flyweight championship

Robbie Lawler -135 vs. Nick Diaz +115, middleweights

Curtis Blaydes -310 vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik +250, heavyweights



Jessica Andrade -270 vs. Cynthia Calvillo +220, women's flyweights

Merab Dvalishvili -260 vs. Marlon Moraes +210, bantamweights

Dan Hooker -150 vs. Nasrat Haqparast +125, lightweights

Chris Daukaus -195 vs. Shamil Abdurakimov +165, heavyweights

Talia Santos -410 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +320, women's flyweights

Uros Medic -125 vs. Jalin Turner +105, lightweights

Manon Fiorot -270 vs. Mayra Bueno Silva +220, women's flyweights

Nick Maximov vs. Cody Brundage, middleweights



Matthew Semelsberger -490 vs. Martin Sano +370, welterweights

Omar Morales -150 vs. Jonathan Pearce +125, lightweights

UFC 266 info

Date: Sept. 25

Sept. 25 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | ESPN News (prelims)

UFC 266 countdown

