A loaded UFC 266 fight card is set to go down in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In the night's main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend the UFC featherweight championship against former title contender Brian Ortega. There's one other championship bout set for the card with Valentina Shevchenko putting the women's flyweight title on the line against top contender Lauren Murphy.

There are plenty of other huge fights on the card, including Nick Diaz returning to the Octagon for the first time in more than five years when he battles Robbie Lawler in a rematch of a 2004 clash. Also, heavyweight finishers clash when Curtis Blaydes battles Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 266 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -175 vs. Brian Ortega +150, featherweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -1500 vs. Lauren Murphy +850, women's flyweight championship

Robbie Lawler -135 vs. Nick Diaz +115, middleweights

Curtis Blaydes -310 vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik +250, heavyweights



Jessica Andrade -270 vs. Cynthia Calvillo +220, women's flyweights

Merab Dvalishvili -260 vs. Marlon Moraes +210, bantamweights

Dan Hooker -150 vs. Nasrat Haqparast +125, lightweights

Chris Daukaus -195 vs. Shamil Abdurakimov +165, heavyweights

Talia Santos -410 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +320, women's flyweights

Uros Medic -125 vs. Jalin Turner +105, lightweights

Manon Fiorot -270 vs. Mayra Bueno Silva +220, women's flyweights

Nick Maximov vs. Cody Brundage, middleweights



Matthew Semelsberger -490 vs. Martin Sano +370, welterweights

Omar Morales -150 vs. Jonathan Pearce +125, lightweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 266 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Coca Crosby Mormile Wise Volkanovski (c) vs. Ortega Ortega Volkanovski Ortega Ortega Ortega Volkanovski Shevchenko (c) vs. Murphy Shevchenko Shevchenko Shevchenko

Shevchenko

Shevchenko

Shevchenko Lawler vs. Diaz Lawler Lawler Diaz Diaz Diaz Lawler Blaydes vs. Rozenstruik Blaydes Blaydes Blaydes Rozenstruik Blaydes Blaydes Andrade vs. Calvillo Andrade Andrade Andrade Andrade Andrade Andrade Records to date (2021) 30-14 27-17 29-15 30-14 27-16 22-22

Campbell on why Ortega will win: Finding the perfect balance between the relentless brawler he was in his 2018 title loss to Max Holloway and the striking technician he became against Chan Sung Jung upon his return from a two-year injury layoff will be key for Ortega in order to solve the mystery of Volkanovski. The defending champion is typically two steps ahead of his opponents by setting traps and relying on footwork to always retain control of the fight's terms. The good news for Ortega is that he has the size, skill and finishing ability to potentially offset that. Although Volkanovski has publicly criticized Ortega's fight IQ after the two got to know each other well as coaches on "The Ultimate Fighter," Ortega proved against "The Korean Zombie" that we still haven't seen the very best of him yet. The more Ortega can remain unpredictable, the more effective his striking can potentially be. Holloway came as close as a fighter can to solving that riddle. Ortega has become enough of a student of the game that one final leveling up could be enough to gain the judges' approval in a close decision.

Brookhouse on why Volkanovski will win: Questionable judging in the rematch with Max Holloway has unfairly rewritten who Volkanovski is as a fighter for many. Holloway is an exceptional fighter, as everyone knows, and Volkanovski landed more significant strikes in both of his fights with Holloway, not just the first clash. Volkanovski is a legit talent on the feet beyond what many are giving him credit for, plus he has the ability to mix in wrestling. Ortega looked improved in his one fight since returning but that was against Chan Sung Jung, who isn't exactly a difficult puzzle to figure out. Even that improved version of Ortega isn't on the level of Volkanovski and it's going to make for a long night for the challenger.

Campbell on why Shevchenko will win: As the author of five dominant title defenses at 125 pounds recently said in a cold and calculated tone in a guest spot on "Morning Kombat," her job "is to destroy my opponent." If the betting odds are any indication, expect Shevchenko to do just that against Murphy, despite her recent five-fight win streak. Shevchenko is simply on another level than any other female fighter not named Amanda Nunes. And if it was once thought that wrestling might be the only aspect of her game not up to par with the rest, her grappling tour de force against Jessica Andrade in April left no further arguments. It's Shevchenko's world, we just live in it.

Brookhouse on why Lawler will win: There's not a ton of logic that can be applied to this fight. Lawler is a shell of the fighter he once was and Diaz hasn't fought in years. The Vegas odds on the fight swung hard toward Lawler late in the week, seemingly a product of some odd Diaz interviews, but it's really about Lawler being used to the experience of the fight these days. Diaz isn't a normal person and he'll likely come out and fight like he always has. Still, time catches up to people and Diaz hasn't been in the cage to see how that time has affected his ability to operate like he used to, Lawler has and therefore has a better understanding of how to approach the battle.

