A massive middleweight title rematch is on deck from Houston, Texas, this weekend when UFC makes its return to the Lone Star State. Champion Israel Adesanya is set to take on former titleholder Robert Whittaker for a second time in just over two years when they meet in the main event of UFC 271 on Saturday night at the Toyota Center.

Adesanya scored a thunderous second-round knockout of Whittaker in Melbourne, Australia to claim the title in October 2019 to cap an amazing run in just his seventh fight with the promotion. Whittaker rebounded with three straight victories to earn a second shot against Adesanya after his brief stay atop the division. Adesanya is 3-1 since their first meeting with the lone defeat coming in a failed attempt to earn a second title at light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz.

Plus, a bevy of undercard bouts fill out the rest of the event, including a fireworks explosion expected between heavyweight Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. And another key middleweight showdown is set for the main card with top-five contenders Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson meet.

With so much going on this week -- including the NBA trade deadline, Winter Olympics and Super Bowl -- it's going to be tough to keep track of everything. Luckily, we have you covered with this complete guide of news, analysis and expert picks to get you ready for all the action going down in Houston. Stay tuned to this page throughout the week for updates as well as on Saturday night to get up to the minute results and recaps from the card.

Below is the current fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sporstbook.

UFC 271 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (c) -280 vs. Robert Whittaker +230, middleweight championship

Derrick Lewis -190 vs. Tai Tuivasa +160, heavyweight

Jared Cannonier -160 vs. Derek Brunson +135, middleweight

Renato Moicano -165 vs. Alexander Hernandez +140, lightweight

Bobby Green -150 vs. Nasrat Haqparast +125, lightweight



Andrei Arlovski -150 vs. Jared Vanderaa +125, heavyweight

Casey O'Neill -400 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +310, women's flyweight

Kyler Phillips -420 vs. Marcelo Rojo +330, bantamweight

Ronnie Lawrence -300 vs. Mana Martinez +240, bantamweight

Carlos Ulberg -260 vs. Fabio Cherant +210, light heavyweight

AJ Dobson -110 vs. Jacob Malkoun -110, middleweight

Sergey Morozov -220 vs. Douglas Silva De Andrade +180, bantamweight

Jeremiah Wells -230 vs. Mike Diamond +190, welterweight

Maxim Grishin -165 vs. William Knight +140, light heavyweight

UFC 271 info

Date: Feb. 12



Feb. 12 Location: Houston, Texas -- Toyota Center



Houston, Texas -- Toyota Center Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($74.99)

UFC 271 countdown

