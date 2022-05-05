Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira makes the second defense of his title Saturday in the main event of UFC 274 when he faces top-ranked challenger Justin Gaethje. Their championship fight headlines the pay-per-view portion of the main UFC 274 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Oliveira is currently on a 10-fight winning streak and holds the UFC record for finishes with 18. The versatile Brazilian will face a stiff test from the rugged Gaethje, who has won five of his last six. His lone defeat in that span came in an October 2020 title shot against former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has since retired with an undefeated record.

Oliveira is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while Gaethje comes back at +145 in the latest Oliveira vs. Gaethje odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas (-200 in the UFC 274 odds) defends the women's strawweight title against second-ranked challenger Carla Esparza (+175).

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje preview

The main event will showcase what is arguably the most talent-rich division in the promotion, and the combatants feature contrasting fighting styles along with different dispositions outside of the cage.

Oliveira (32-8-1) has made a well-documented transformation from borderline journeyman to world champion in the past five years. A loss at UFC 218 in December 2017 to Paul Felder was his third in the past four and he was building a reputation as a fighter who lacked durability and resilience.

But the 32-year-old Brazilian has since gone on a tear that has seen him finish nine opponents while winning 10 straight and becoming the welterweight champion in the process. The lone non-stoppage in that span was a lopsided decision against Tony Ferguson in December 2020.

His second title defense comes against one of the UFC's most violent finishers in Gaethje (23-3), whose preferred MMA strategy is having both he and his opponent trade flat-footed haymakers until one of them loses consciousness.

He gets his way most of the time, which is why the former World Series of Fighting champion is on the short list of the UFC's most popular fighters. The 33-year-old Arizona native secured his second title shot with a decision victory over former Bellator champion Michael Chandler at UFC 268 in November. The wild three-round brawl earned Fight of the Year accolades from numerous MMA outlets. You can only see who to back at UFC 274 at SportsLine.

UFC 274 predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC 274 predictions here: He is siding with Khaos Williams (-120) to get his hand raised against Randy Brown (+100) in a matchup of welterweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Both fighters are known as heavy punchers who eagerly seek stand-up combat. Williams (12-3) has gone 4-1 in five UFC appearances, with three of the wins coming inside the distance. The 28-year-old is coming off a stoppage of fellow prospect Miguel Baeza in November.

Brown (14-4) is a six-year UFC veteran who is known for a handful of highlight-reel finishes. The 31-year-old New Yorker is looking for his third straight win after he took a decision against veteran Jared Gooden in October.

"I think Williams is going to come forward and eventually land a knockout shot," Gombas told SportsLine.

