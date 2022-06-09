The UFC heads to Singapore on Saturday for UFC 275. The card is headlined by a pair of title fights alongside a rematch of the best fight in the history of women's mixed martial arts.

In the main event, Glover Teixeira puts his light heavyweight championship on the line against rising star Jiri Prochazka in a fight that promises explosive results. In the night's other title fight, Valentina Shevchenko looks to make the seventh successful defense of her women's flyweight championship when she takes on Taila Santos.

Many fans are also eagerly anticipating the rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang. Zhang defeated Jedrejczyk in a women's strawweight title defense in March 2020, a fight that was one of the best in the history of MMA.

But even beyond those much-anticipated fights, there are plenty of interesting fights and opportunities for bettors to get in on the action. Whether it's the straight moneyline play or that 13-pick parlay, fans find just about every way to get maximum enjoyment out of these UFC cards.

We're going to give you a few options to consider with this card from our favorite moneyline play, prop play and parlay play. Let's take a closer look at those picks now.

Best moneyline pick

Steve Garcia -170 vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Of Maheshate's nine professional opponents to date, only two have had a winning record. Maheshate is 1-1 in those fights against men with winning records, with that win being his upset of Achilles Estremadura on Dana White's Contender Series to earn a UFC contract. Garcia is more experienced both as a fighter and as a fighter who has faced meaningful competition. In his two trips to the Octagon, Garcia hasn't looked like a world beater, getting pieced up pretty badly by Luis Pena in his debut before coming back from a few scary moments against Charlie Ontiveros to score a TKO win. With the line at -170 for the more proven and experienced fighter, though? That's a line worth playing.

Moneyline record to date (2022): 1-4

Best prop pick

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka under 2.5 rounds -170

Let's start with a very simple fact: Jiri Prochazka has fought 32 times as a professional and only four times gone more than 12.5 minutes. Prochazka is a finish or be finished fighter. Teixeira is a man who takes advantage of mistakes very well and during his six-fight winning streak, four of the wins have come by stoppage in less than 2.5 rounds. Both men are good finishers, both men can be finished and Prochazka's style is one that generates either spectacular finishes or leaves openings that a crafty veteran like Teixeira can take advantage of. Believe in the first-half finish here.

Prop pick record to date (2022): 0-4

Best parlay pick

Manel Kape -230 vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Brendan Allen -300 vs. Jacob Malkoun

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Weili Zhang to go the distance: Yes -240

Parlay total +171

Kape vs. Bontorin is a fight of two guys going in very different directions. Kape fell flat a little bit in his first two UFC fights, losing a pair of decisions. He then picked up his first win in August 2021 with a knockout of Ode Osbourne, though Kape missed weight for that fight so still was not hitting on all cylinders yet. In December, Kape knocked out Zhalgas Zhumagulov in the first round, having his first complete performance from the scales to the cage in the UFC. Bontorin, meanwhile, has lost three straight, though to high-level competition (and with an overturned win for a failed drug test mixed in). Kape comes in with the momentum and that's a reason to like him.

Allen is a dangerous fighter and one who has a significant reach advantage, which should keep Malkoun at distance as he struggles to get inside for takedowns in an attempt to control the fight on the ground. Even if Malkoun is able to get the takedown, Allen isn't going to remain on his back and should be able to get back to the feet and take over with the striking yet again.

In 44 combined fights, Jedrzejczyk and Zhang have only been stopped twice (once each). We've seen them go a full 25 minutes in arguably the greatest fight in the history of women's MMA. Both women have proven capable of taking the other's best, and while anything can happen in the cage, another decision seems in the cards here.

Parlay record to date (2022): 1-4