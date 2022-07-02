Israel Adesanya is noted for his ability to minimize distractions, and the middleweight champion says doing so has been key to his preparation for a title defense on Saturday against No. 2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276. Their matchup tops a title-fight doubleheader, and the main UFC 276 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As the fight neared, Adesanya heard growing criticism that he has lacked maximum effort in recent fights. But he has ignored skeptics and focused on giving a memorable performance against Cannonier, who is known for his athleticism and sinister striking.

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to help understand and dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups in a manner that sets him apart from other MMA analysts. He started the MMA handicapping service MMA Knockout Bets in 2018 and has shown a profit every year since.

With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

Just three weeks ago at UFC 275, Gombas swept the board with his main-card picks and the five-fight sweep included telling SportsLine members to back Jake Matthews (+125) against Andre Fialho (-145) in a matchup of welterweight prospects. Matthews dominated from the outset and scored a second-round stoppage to provide Gombas' backers with another easy winner. Anyone who has followed Gombas already has seen massive returns.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier preview

Adesanya (22-1) has emerged as one of the UFC's most popular and active champions, and was recently given a lucrative, multi-fight contract for his efforts. He remains undefeated at middleweight since joining the UFC in February 2018. The lone defeat on his record came last March in his quest to become a two-division champion when he dropped a decision to former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Even so, the 32-year-old New Zealander appears to be peerless at middleweight at this point in his career and has vowed to take on all comers. Adesanya is known as one of the sport's most lethal strikers, but has been criticized in some quarters for his lack of aggression against certain opponents. Three of his past four wins have come by decision.

Adesanya will likely be forced into an action-packed affair against the rugged Cannonier (15-5), who is the latest in a series of title contenders to see a late-career surge lead to an opportunity to fight for the belt.

Cannonier, 38, is a seven-year UFC veteran who was once 3-4 in the promotion and considered little more than a journeyman. He previously fought at heavyweight and light heavyweight before a renewed dedication to training and fitness allowed him to find his groove at middleweight.

Cannonier has received performance bonuses in three of his past six fights while exhibiting a combination of speed and power that has made him one of the most feared competitors in the division. In February, he knocked out perennial contender Derek Brunson in the second round of their title-eliminator. You can only see who to back at UFC 276 at SportsLine.

UFC 276 fight card predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC 276 predictions here: He is backing Sean O'Malley (-275) to get his hand raised against Pedro Munhoz (+235) in a battle of ranked bantamweights.

O'Malley (15-1) is one of the most popular non-champions on the UFC roster, as there seems to be endless curiosity surrounding his face tattoos and rainbow-colored hairdo. The No. 13-ranked contender also has shown knockout power behind 11 stoppages in his 15 victories. But the only other time the 27-year-old faced a ranked opponent, he was stopped by Marlon Vera, who now sits at No. 5 in the UFC rankings.

The No. 9-ranked Munhoz (19-7-1) is known as a rugged and resilient slugger whose straightforward approach makes for entertaining fights. But the 35-year-old Brazilian has dropped four of his past five and is coming off a decision loss against former champion Dominick Cruz.

"Munhoz is durable and tough, but he should be an easy target for O'Malley. I believe O'Malley will pick Munhoz apart at range," Gombas told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC 276 odds, fight card

Israel Adesanya (-380) vs. Jared Cannonier (+310)

Alexander Volkanovski (-190) vs. Max Holloway (+170)

Alex Pereira (-115) vs. Sean Strickland (-105)

Jim Miller (-215) vs. Donald Cerrone (+185)

Ian Garry (-155) vs. Gabriel Green (+135)

Sean O'Malley (-275) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+235)

Jessica-Rose Clark (-135) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+115)

Dricus Du Plessis (-120) vs. Brad Tavares (+100)

Maycee Barber (-240) vs. Jessica Eye (+200)

Andre Muniz (-280) vs. Uriah Hall (+240)

Robbie Lawler (-125) vs. Bryan Barberena (+105)

Jalin Turner (-140) vs. Brad Riddell (+120)