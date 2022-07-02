Two of the UFC's most dominant champions are in action on Saturday when Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski defend their world titles in the featured bouts of UFC 276. Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against top contender Jared Cannonier while Volkanovski defends his featherweight title in a trilogy match with former champion Max Holloway.

In addition to those two big title fights, Robbie Lawler, Sean O'Malley, Donald Cerrone and many other top names in the sport will be in action when the action goes down from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 276 below.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 276 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 276 prelims

Date: July 2 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. for early prelims)

Channel: ABC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 276 main card

Date: July 2 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 276 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 276 main card, odds