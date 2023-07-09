The fight game is not kind to its legend, but Robbie Lawler has spat in the face of expectations his entire career. Lawler more than earned his "Ruthless" moniker over the years with thrilling knockouts and Fight of the Years. He retired on Saturday with a trademark KO of Niko Price at UFC 290 in Las Vegas.

Lawler capped off a 22-year-long career with his 30th professional win. UFC president Dana White announced in the lead-up to UFC 290 that Lawler vs. Price would serve as the retirement fight of the former UFC welterweight champion. Lawler made short work of Price, piecing him up with clinch uppercuts and hooks that dropped Price in 38 seconds flat.

"It's amazing. I've had a long career," Lawler said during his post-fight interview, the notoriously stoic fighter showing hints of emotion. "I've had a lot of people help me get to where I am today. Without them, none of it is possible. I'm blessed and I'm grateful."

"It was nice to end my career like this ... Thank you for the years of support."

Lawler has made a habit of defying the odds over his two decades in the sport. Lawler fell short of lofty expectations early in his career. He was cut by the UFC after consecutive losses to Nick Diaz -- a loss he would avenge 18 years later -- and Evan Tanner. Lawler reinvented himself following UFC's acquisition of Strikeforce and went on an absolute tear to become UFC welterweight champ.

Lawler's era as champion is considered one of UFC's most exhilarating title reigns ever. Lawler won various Fight of the Year honors between 2014 and 2016 in legendary wars against Johny Hendricks, Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit. Lawler capped his remarkable career with his first Round 1 KO since returning to UFC 10 years ago against Josh Koscheck.