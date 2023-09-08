Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title on Saturday against No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293. Their five-round battle will anchor the main UFC 293 fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Adesanya is making the first defense in his second stint as middleweight champion. He lost the belt to Alex Pereira last November, but won it back with a stunning knockout of his longtime rival in April. Strickland is a veteran contender who will make his first title-fight appearance following a stretch in which he has won eight of 10 fights.

Adesanya is a -650 favorite (risk $650 to win $100), while Strickland comes back at +450 in three latest Adesanya vs. Strickland odds. In the co-main event, heavyweight contenders square off when Alexander Volkov (-240) meets Tai Tuivasa (+200).

UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland preview

Although Adesanya (24-2) is a massive betting favorite, there is more intrigue to this matchup among MMA observers than the matchup provides on paper. This is because the brooding Adesanya and loquacious Strickland have engaged in a war of words over the past couple of years in various settings. Many fans wished for this showdown to become a reality for no other reason than what is anticipated to be a memorable press week ahead of the fight.

Suring contender Dricus du Plessis became the top-ranked middleweight challenger with his knockout of Robert Whittaker in July, but he was unable to make the relatively short turnaround to face Adesanya on Saturday. So the UFC brass turned to Strickland, who has become one of the most popular fighters on the roster in large part because of his outrageous sound bites and irreverent sense of humor.

Following a two-year hiatus because of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident, Strickland (27-5) returned to the cage during the pandemic to little fanfare. But he immediately embarked on a six-fight winning streak over the next two years and his popularity soared when his bizarre, rambling press-conference rants went viral.

Strickland, 32, lost a title eliminator to Pereira last July but has bounced back with a pair of short-notice wins against rising prospects to regain his top-five ranking. Adesanya, 34, already has defeated all top-five contenders outside of Du Plessis, so Strickland became the logical choice.

Adesanya's pinpoint striking and superior athleticism are widely believed to be too much for Strickland to handle. But the challenger's relentless pace and fearlessness are enough for some observers to surmise that he has an outside chance of upsetting the champ. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC 293 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 293 predictions here: He is backing Jamie Mullarkey (-260) to get the better of John Makdessi (+210) in a lightweight showdown on the preliminary card.

Mullarkey (16-6) was once a coveted prospect, but the 29-year-old Australian has struggled to find consistent traction in the UFC. He's 4-4 in eight appearances but has won two of his past three.

Makdessi (18-8) is a 13-year UFC veteran who has faced some of the division's biggest names. The 38-year-old Canadian has dropped two of three following a three-fight winning streak.

"Mullarkey should have competitive boxing exchanges with Makdessi, but he can also go to his wrestling to win rounds," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC 293 odds, fight card

Israel Adesanya (-650) vs. Sean Strickland (+450)

Alexander Volkov (-240) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+200)

Justin Tafa (-230) vs. Austen Lane (+190)

Jack Jenkins (-190) vs. Chepe Mariscal (+160)

Shane Young (-170) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+145)

Jamie Mullarkey (-260) vs. John Makdessi (+210)

Carlos Ulberg (-260) vs. Da Woon Jung (+210)

Nasrat Haqparast (-450) vs. Landon Quinones (+350)

Charlie Radke (-300) vs. Mike Mathetha (+240)

Anton Turkalj (-125) vs. Tyson Pedro (+100)

Manel Kape (-380) vs. Felipe Dos Santos (+300)

Kevin Jousset (-150) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+125)