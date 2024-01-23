Alexander Volkanovski failed twice against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, but he is still the top dog at featherweight. A potentially wounded Volkanovski defends his 145-pound title against hungry contender Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 on Feb. 17 in Anaheim, California.

It's been a while since Volkanovski faced this much doubt for a featherweight title defense. Volkanovski sits uncomfortably as a -150 betting favorite heading to the Honda Center in Anaheim. It's a narrow margin considering his status to some as MMA's greatest featherweight, but he's facing one of the sport's fastest-rising stars. Topuria is a featherweight force with 12 stoppages in 14 undefeated fights. Damage is guaranteed even when going the distance. Just ask Josh Emmett, who Topuria scored an unfathomable 50-42 scorecard against to earn his title shot. Volkanovski's relatively quick turnaround after getting head-kicked by Makhachev in October only compacts concerns.

UFC 298 is a warm welcome after the dud that was UFC 297. The strong main card features former UFC champions Robert Whittaker and Henry Cejudo fighting Paulo Costa and Merab Dvalishvili, respectively. Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal should produce fireworks and Anthony Hernandez -- who boasts an 81% finishing rate -- is rumored to face ferocious striker Roman Kopylov.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 298 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 298 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski -150 vs. Ilia Topuria +125, featherweight championship

Robert Whittaker -210 vs. Paulo Costa +175, middleweights



Ian Machado Garry -225 vs. Geoff Neal +185, welterweights

Merab Dvalishvili -175 vs. Henry Cejudo +140, bantamweights

Anthony Hernandez vs. TBD, middleweights

Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern, women's strawweights

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa, heavyweights

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribiero, light heavyweights

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Danny Barlow, welterweights

Miranda Maverick vs. Andrea Lee, women's flyweights



UFC 298 info