Featherweight title challenger Ilia Topuria has turned up the pressure on himself ahead of Saturday's UFC 298 main event in which he will challenge reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski for the title. Their five-round showdown highlights the main UFC 298 fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Topuria has long been regarded as a future title-contender, but the No. 3-ranked fighter has raised the stakes on his own by boldly predicting a dominant victory over an accomplished champion. Volkanovski has defended the belt five times and is undefeated in six featherweight championship fights.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria preview

The main event Saturday is one of the most anticipated featherweight matchups in recent memory, in large part because many MMA observers believe it could spell the end of Volkanovski's long tenure at the top of the division.

At first, UFC fans were slow to embrace Volkanovski, mostly because he supplanted an ultra-popular champion in Holloway. However, after he won all three legs of their trilogy and defeated other contenders in dominant fashion, the sentiment turned in his favor. In fact, the 35-year-old Australian is now arguably the promotion's most popular active champion.

Volkanovski (26-3) is known for his exceptional power at featherweight, along with a well-rounded MMA skillset and perhaps the best endurance in the division.

However, the swaggering Topuria (14-0) has been pegged as a potential title contender ever since he joined the UFC in October 2020, and the Spanish fighter is convinced it's his time to take the belt from Volkanovski and begin his own long reign at the top.

The versatile and smooth Topuria has eight submissions and four knockouts on his record and many MMA observers believe the 27-year-old is also the best pure athlete in the division. His last appearance resulted in a five-round decision over veteran contender Josh Emmett last June in his headlining debut.

UFC 298 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 298 picks here: He is backing Amanda Lemos (-130) to get her hand raised against Mackenzie Dern (+110) in a showdown of women's strawweight contenders that will be the featured fight on the preliminary card.

Dern (13-4) is a multiple-time world grappling champion who also dabbled in modeling before making her anticipated UFC debut in March 2018. She won six of her first seven UFC appearances but has struggled against upper-tier competition and has gone 2-3 in her last five fights. Dern suffered a stoppage loss to former champion Jessica Andrade in November.

Lemos (13-3-1) is a power puncher who has solid takedown defense, a formula that has given Dern trouble in recent outings. Lemos has won six of her past eight but is coming off a defeat in a title bout against Zhang Weili last August. The champion won by unanimous decision.

"Lemos has strong submission defense, and an explosiveness to her game. If she can keep Dern at range and make this a kickboxing fight, Lemos might find the knockout," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC 298 odds, fight card

Alexander Volkanovski (-120) vs. Ilia Topuria (+100)

Robert Whittaker (-225) vs. Paulo Costa (+180)

Ian Garry (-225) vs. Geoff Neal (+185)

Merab Dvalishvili (-210) vs. Henry Cejudo (+190)

Anthony Hernandez (-205) vs. Roman Kopylov (+170)

Amanda Lemos (-140) vs. Mackenzie Dern (+120)

Marcos Rogerio De Lima (-140) vs. Justin Tafa (+120)

Danny Barlow (-200) vs. Josh Quinlan (+170)

Miranda Maverick (-180) vs. Andrea Lee (+160)

Oban Elliott (-300) vs. Val Woodburn (+240)