UFC 298 is looking like the first great UFC pay-per-view of the year. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against a hungry contender in Ilia Topuria in Anaheim, California on Saturday on a main card that features two former champions and other rising contenders.

Volkanovski vs. Topuria is nearly a pick'em. It's surprising at a glance considering Volkanovski's dominant reign as featherweight champion. But there are a litany of things working against the Aussie, including age and a knockout loss in October against Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski has leaned into the concerns about being physically past his prime, attending the UFC 298 press conference dressed as an old man. An all-time great champion vs. a dangerous rising contender makes for a spectacular main event.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Saturday's main card features former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, fighting Paulo Costa and Merab Dvalishvili respectively. The winner of the middleweight fight should be in the loose title mix. Dvalishvili vs. Cejudo should produce the next title challenger at bantamweight. Another bright spot on the card is Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry in a battle of sublime strikers.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 298 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 298 prelims

Date: Feb. 17 | Location: Honda Center-- Anaheim, California

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 298 main card

Date: Feb. 17 | Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 298 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 298 main card, odds