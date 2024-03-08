A highly-anticipated rematch will anchor a jam-packed UFC 299 fight card on Saturday as bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley attempts to settle the score with rival Marlon Vera. Their five-round showdown tops the main UFC 299 card starting at 10 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami. When the combatants first met in August 2020, Vera scored a first-round knockout to derail the then-heralded prospect O'Malley. However, O'Malley has since embarked on a six-fight unbeaten streak to become the bantamweight champion and is looking for revenge in his first title defense.

UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 preview

O'Malley (17-1-1) is perhaps the most polarizing current champion on the UFC roster. Once dubbed a "permanent prospect" by a prominent MMA analyst, he has been criticized for both a risk-averse style and taking on a long slate of meager opposition before stepping up to tougher competition.

His first fight against a ranked opponent resulted in the loss to Vera, and his second resulted in a no-contest against durable veteran Pedro Munhoz because of an eye poke from O'Malley. Somehow, he was paired against former champion Petr Yan, who was ranked No. 1 at the time, in his next appearance and won a disputed split decision at UFC 280 in October 2022.

Even so, the 29-year-old Montana native, who is known for his massive following on social media, made the most of his subsequent title fight against Sterling by landing an overhand right to counter a Sterling takedown attempt and finished the fight with a flurry of punches.

A rematch with Vera, 31, was long anticipated, though few MMA observers expected it to come in a title fight.

Vera (23-8-1) is a 10-year UFC veteran known for his sinister disposition in the cage and relentless brawling style. The Ecuador-born fighter has had memorable battles against numerous top-tier opponents, and his resume includes knockout wins over former champions Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar.

Following his win over O'Malley, Vera lost a five-round decision to former champion Jose Aldo but has since embarked on a run to win five of six and emerge as a title contender.

UFC 299 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 299 selections here: He is backing Curtis Blaydes (-110) to get his hand raised against Jailton Almeida (-110) in a matchup of ranked heavyweight contenders on the preliminary card.

Blaydes (17-4-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran and perennial contender whose only career losses have come to former champions or title-challengers. The 33-year-old Illinois native is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers the heavyweight division has ever seen. Blaydes saw a three-fight winning streak snapped with a stoppage loss to Sergei Pavlovich last April.

Almeida (20-2) is a grappling prodigy who has three submissions to go with a 6-0 start in his UFC career. The 32-year-old Brazilian has had two main events and the last one saw him win a decision over former title challenger Derrick Lewis last November.

"When two elite grapplers face off, we often see those skills offset and the fight becomes a boxing match. If this fight plays out on the feet, I give Blaydes a big edge," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC 299 odds, fight card

Sean O'Malley (-280) vs. Marlon Vera (+230)

Benoit Saint Denis (-230) vs. Dustin Poirier (+190)

Gilbert Burns (+130) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (-160)

Kevin Holland (-135) vs. Michael Page (+115)

Song Yadong (+100) vs. Petr Yan (-120)

Katyln Cerminara (+170) vs. Maycee Barber (-205)

Mateusz Gamrot (-460) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (+340)

Curtis Blaydes (-110) vs. Jailton Almeida (-110)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (+120) vs. Michel Pereira (-140)

Robelis Despaigne (-330) vs. Josh Parisian (+240)

Ion Cutelaba (-135) vs. Phillipe Lins (+110)