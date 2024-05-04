The UFC flyweight championship takes center stage on a pay-per-view event for the first time in a long time. Alexandre Pantoja defends the 125-pound title against Steve Erceg at UFC 301 on Saturday, the first PPV headlined with the flyweight title since Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

Pantoja gets the chance to fight at home for the first time since 2013 and the first time in the UFC. After minor setbacks against Deiveson Figueiredo and Askar Askarov in 2019 and 2020, respectively, the Brazilian has ripped off five straight wins to claim the title and score one title defense. Erceg, meanwhile, gets a title shot in just his fourth UFC appearance after debuting with the promotion in June 2023.

The most notable undercard fight sees the return of UFC Hall of Famer and former featherweight king Jose Aldo when he takes on rising contender Jonathan Martinez at bantamweight. Aldo returns from a brief retirement to fight in front of his hometown fans for the first time since 2019. He has stayed busy in retirement, however, taking a trio of boxing matches against lesser competition. Martinez cannot be overlooked as he enters on the best run of his career, a winner of six in a row, including a leg kick TKO of Adrian Yanez in his last appearance.

Elsewhere on the card, light heavyweight veteran Anthony Smith looks to get back in the win column when he takes on rising contender Vitor Petrino. Smith, 35, has lost three of his last four fights and the lone win came by split decision over Ryan Spann -- the fighter whom he scored his last victory over before the losing skid. Petrino, meanwhile, is undefeated at 11-0 in his young career with seven of those wins coming by TKO.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 301 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 301 fight card, odds

Alexandre Pantoja (c) -190 vs. Steve Erceg +160, flyweight title



Jonathan Martinez -160 vs. Jose Aldo +135, bantamweights

Vitor Petrino -500 vs. Anthony Smith +375, light heavyweights

Michel Pereira -550 vs. Ihor Potieria +400, middleweights

Caio Borralho -550 vs. Paul Craig +400, middleweights



Joanderson Brito -150 vs. Jack Shore +125, featherweights

Iasmin Lucindo -420 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz +320, women's strawweights

Myktybek Orolbai -275 vs. Elves Brener +225, lightweights

Drakkar Klose -160 vs. Joaquim Silva +135, lightweights

Mauricio Ruffy -180 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +155, lightweights

Dione Barbosa -220 vs. Ernesta Kareckaite +180, women's flyweights

Ismael Bonfim -550 vs. Vinc Pichel +400, lightweights

Alessandro Costa -130 vs. Kevin Borjas +110, flyweights



UFC 301 info

Date: May 4



May 4 Location: Farmasi Arena -- Rio de Janeiro



Farmasi Arena -- Rio de Janeiro Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 301 countdown

