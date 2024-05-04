After a massive and thrilling UFC 300, many fans were left feeling underwhelmed by the card the promotion put together for UFC 301. Still, the UFC's return to Brazil isn't without some intrigue, including Jose Aldo returning to the Octagon after a brief retirement and Alexandre Pantoja defending his flyweight championship against Steve Erceg.

Pantoja took a split decision over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 to win the championship and has already made one successful defense, beating Brandon Royval by decision at UFC 296. Erceg has only fought in the UFC three times to date but has shown good skills in his career.

The most notable undercard fight sees the return of UFC Hall of Famer and former featherweight king Jose Aldo when he takes on rising contender Jonathan Martinez at bantamweight. Aldo returns from a brief retirement to fight in front of his hometown fans for the first time since 2019. He has stayed busy in retirement, however, taking a trio of boxing matches against lesser competition. Martinez cannot be overlooked as he enters on the best run of his career, a winner of six in a row, including a leg kick TKO of Adrian Yanez in his last appearance.

Elsewhere on the card, light heavyweight veteran Anthony Smith looks to get back in the win column when he takes on rising contender Vitor Petrino. Smith, 35, has lost three of his last four fights and the lone win came by split decision over Ryan Spann -- the fighter whom he scored his last victory over before the losing skid. Petrino, meanwhile, is undefeated at 11-0 in his young career with seven of those wins coming by TKO. Plus, Michel Pereira is set to take on Ihor Potieria in an interesting middleweight bout. And another middleweight bout opens the PPV festivities when Caio Borralho takes on Paul Craig.

After going 2-3 with our best bets for UFC 300, we are sitting with a record of 8-12 on the year. That's not a winning record, but there's plenty of time to turn a rough year around, hopefully starting with UFC 301.

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Over 1.5 rounds (-200)

There's not a lot to like about betting on this fight unless you see some reason to take a flyer on Craig as a big underdog. Borralho isn't a big risk taker and has previously talked about being a "fighting nerd" who calculates the best path to victory, which has resulted in him being called boring many times. Craig is good enough to survive a round and a half, especially if Borralho approaches the fight trying to play a safe top game.

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria

Michel Pereira to win in Round 1 (+100)

It's almost hard to believe that Pereira has a seven-fight winning streak. When he first was on the rise, his style and personality seemed too volatile to ever put together a streak of that length. Pereira is the more dynamic talent here and Potieria isn't opposed to trying to walk through punches to get the job done. Unfortunately for Potieria, walking through Pereira's strikes isn't a great plan. We're counting on Pereira to rip Potieria apart with kicks before finishing the show with his fists.

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

Fight to go the distance: No (-215)

In a perfect world, the line here would be -200 but we can make this play with confidence. Smith is clearly on the back side of his career at this point and pairing him with a dangerous rising prospect seems almost cruel. Petrino can sting with leg kicks and has the kind of takedowns that just keep causing Smith problems. It feels like Petrino can pick Smith apart on the feet and if Smith gets any momentum, Petrino will have success taking the fight to the ground and dominating.

Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo moneyline (+125)

Maybe it's that I'm old and clinging to the thought of who Aldo once was, but I like Aldo in this fight. Martinez is a good fighter but he's a good fighter who is going to want to fight Aldo in ways that play best into Aldo's game. If this stays a Muay Thai fight in the Octagon, that sets Aldo up to get the win in his un-retirement bout. If you want to get even better odds, Aldo by decision is sitting at +200.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Alexandre Pantoja moneyline (-185)

Erceg is obviously a skilled fighter, and this is not a shot at him, but he has an incredibly thin resume for a title contender. While Pantoja has wins over Brandon Moreno (twice), Brandon Royval (twice), Manel Kape and many other highly-ranked fighters, Erceg's best win came against Matt Schnell, who entered the fight on a 2-3 run in his previous fight bouts. Given Pantoja's experience and success at a higher level, it makes sense to roll with him here. Erceg may have the goods to become champion, but the proof isn't there that he's worth risking money on yet.

Who wins UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on UFC 301, all from the MMA expert who profited more than $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks in 2023, and find out.