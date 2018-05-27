UFC Fight Night 130 results: Neil Magny thumps foe, pledges part of purse to sick child

Neil Magny is making good on a promise. One of UFC's top welterweight fighters said in the weeks before his scheduled fight in Liverpool that he would donate $15,000 of his fight purse to a family in need of support with a child battling illness. Magny's fight came in to question, however, after his scheduled opponent for Sunday in Liverpool, Gunnar Nelson, was forced to withdraw with an injury.

Thankfully for Magny, and the family, CageWarriors fighter Craig White stepped up to the challenge.

Unfortunately for White, it was a short debut. Magny made quick work of White in the first round, cracking him with a right hook and pouring it on with a strong ground game before the referee came in to stop the action.

Magny (21-6) called for a shot against another top welterweight, Kamaru Usman, after scoring his second straight win.

"I'm still elite man. I've been quiet for way too long. Kamaru Usman, you've been calling me out for two years," Magny said. "It's time for me to beat that ass, baby."