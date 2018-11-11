UFC Fight Night 139 start time -- Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez: Fight card, odds, live stream online

Saturday night's UFC card will be a time of celebration. The promotion will touch down in Denver as the year comes to a close to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Some of the biggest names in history will be in attendance to take part in the festivities, and notable fighters will be in competition to entertain the crowd on Saturday night.

The main event of the 25th anniversary show sees the return of one of the most entertaining fighters UFC has ever seen as"Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung takes on Yair Rodriguez -- who is replacing an injured Frankie Edgar -- in a featherweight bout. Jung made his return to the Octagon after four years away last February in thrilling fashion, showing everyone he still has it with a first-round KO win over Dennis Bermudez. Rodriguez has also been away from competition for over a year, suffering a TKO loss to Edgar at UFC 211 last May in his last fight.

Plus, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone makes his return to the Octagon, looking to get back on the winning side when he faces "Platinum" Mike Perry. Cerrone has lost four of his last five bouts while Perry got back on the winning side in his last bout at UFC 226.

And it's the return of Germaine De Randamie and Raquel Pennington when the two square off in a women's bantamweight bout. De Randamie will hit the Octagon for the first time since being crowned the inaugural women's featherweight champion over Holly Holm while Pennington will be looking to bounce back from a tough loss to champion Amanda Nunes. Pennington also missed weight for this fight and will have to forfeit a portion of her purse to de Randamie.

How to watch UFC Denver

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: FS1 (check local listings)

UFC Denver fight card, odds