UFC Fight Night -- Cejudo vs. Dillashaw: How to watch, start time, fight card, odds, live stream
All the info you need to catch the UFC Fight Night card Saturday in Brooklyn
More history could be made inside of the Octagon on Saturday night in Brooklyn at the UFC Fight Night 143 event inside the Barclays Center. Outside of the Octagon, history is guaranteed to be made as the new partnership with ESPN officially gets underway. To kick that era off, the latest champion vs. champion showdown headlines what's slated to be an exciting night of action to begin the new year in UFC.
Reigning bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is looking to become the latest UFC dual-champion as he moves down a weight class to challenge flyweight champion and former Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. With the future of the 125-pound division very much up in the air at the moment with UFC president Dana White providing little clarity, if Dillashaw emerges successful, there's a good chance that the first big event of 2019 could be the last we ever see of the flyweights.
In addition to the Cejudo-Dillashaw showdown, former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy makes his promotional debut and Paige VanZant makes her return to the cage as well as part of the main card.
Below is all the information you need for the UFC Fight Night 143 event set to take place on Saturday evening, with betting odds provided via Bovada.
UFC Fight Night 143 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Jan. 19
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Stream: ESPN+
UFC Fight Night 143 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
T.J. Dillashaw -225
Henry Cejudo +175
UFC flyweight title
Greg Hardy -550
Allen Crowder +375
Heavyweight
Gregor Gillespie -550
Yancy Medeiros +375
Lightweight
Joseph Benavidez -240
Dustin Ortiz +190
Flyweight
|Paige VanZant -160
|Rachael Ostovich +130
|Women's flyweight
|Glover Teixeira -120
|Karl Roberson -110
|Light heavyweight
-
