Anderson Silva will close a major chapter of his storied mixed martial arts career on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva. However, the iconic fighter made sure he didn't shut the door on a potential encore. The former longtime middleweight champion told the media this week that his main event fight against Uriah Hall will be his last UFC appearance, but didn't rule out the possibility of fighting for other promotions or in other disciplines. Even so, his battle with Hall will punctuate a UFC career that has seen Silva notch a promotion-record 16 consecutive victories while serving as its longest-reigning champion.

Silva vs. Hall tops the UFC Fight Night card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas and the main card is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Hall is a -220 favorite at William Hill (risk $220 to win $100), while Silva is a +190 underdog in the latest Silva vs. Hall odds. In the co-main event, Bryce Mitchell (-150) faces Andre Fili (+130) in a matchup of featherweight prospects.

Before locking in your picks for UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva, make sure you check out the predictions from SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 21 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's MMA picks are up more than $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on a memorable run in 2020, as he has connected on 23 of his last 29 UFC main event picks, a stretch that included a streak of five straight underdogs.

Last week, Marley accurately called a submission victory for Khabib Nurmagomedov (-320) against Justin Gaethje (+280) in the UFC 254 main event for the unified lightweight title. The accomplished analyst also predicted a decision victory for Robert Whittaker (+100) against Jared Cannonier (-120) in a top-five matchup of middleweights in the co-main event as part of a perfect 6-0 main card for SportsLine readers. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Hall fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight. Those selections are only available here.

Silva vs. Hall preview

Marley knows Silva (34-10-1) will be motivated to end his UFC career on a high note, at least in part to dissipate his growing reputation as a sympathetic hanger-on who failed to recognize when it was time to call it quits. The bulk of his 10 losses have come during his last eight fights, a streak in which he has notched just one victory.

The 45-year-old Brazilian rose to stardom behind a first-round knockout of Rich Franklin at UFC 64 in October 2006 that started his reign as middleweight champion. His slick athleticism and polished skill set made him appear invincible at times, and 12 of his 14 title defenses came by stoppage.

His historic run came to an end with two memorable stoppage losses in 2013 against Chris Weidman, and Silva has since struggled to remain competitive in the UFC. His last fight resulted in a first-round stoppage loss against the third-ranked Cannonier in May of last year.

The battle-tested Hall (15-9) gained recognition for a memorable split-decision loss against Kelvin Gastelum on "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2013.

The 36-year-old Jamaican won three of his first four UFC fights, but has struggled to maintain traction while facing a gauntlet of world-class opponents. His resume includes losses to Whittaker and recent title-challenger Paulo Costa.

However, the rugged slugger also split a pair of fights with perennial contender Gegard Mousasi, who now competes for Bellator, and has a win against former title challenger Thiago Santos. Hall also upset rising contender Antonio Carlos Junior with a split decision in their September 2019 fight. You can see Marley's coveted Hall vs. Silva picks here.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Adrian Yanez (-350) to get the best of Victor Rodriguez (+290) in a battle of bantamweight prospects.

Yanez (11-3) caught the attention of the UFC with a series of standout performances in promotions including Fury FC and the Legacy Fighting Alliance. The 26-year-old made the most of an invitation to "Dana White's Contender Series" in August, scoring a first-round knockout of Brady Huang to earn a spot on the UFC roster.

Rodriguez (4-2) started his MMA career with back-to-back losses but has rebounded to win four straight, with all the fights coming inside the distance. The 28-year-old will make his UFC debut after stopping Jared Mazurek in the Alaska Fighting Championship in February.

"Yanez's hands are legit and he's clearly the better striker. Yanez has looked like the real deal and he'll get a knockout before Round 3," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva picks

Marley also has strong picks for Silva vs. Hall and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He is also backing a fighter who "has an edge anywhere his fight goes." Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Silva vs. Hall? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $21,000 on MMA picks and nailed 23 of the last 29 UFC main events, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Hall odds

Uriah Hall (-220) vs. Anderson Silva (+190)

Bryce Mitchell (-150) vs. Andre Fili (+130)

Kevin Holland (-150) vs. Makhmud Muradov (+130)

Greg Hardy (-320) vs. Maurice Greene (+260)

Bobby Green (-280) vs. Thiago Moises (+240)

Alexander Hernandez (-350) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (+290)

Adrian Yanez (-350) vs. Victor Rodriguez (+290)

Sean Strickland (-320) vs. Jack Marshman (+260)

Jason Witt (-140) vs. Cole Williams (+120)

Dustin Jacoby (-320) vs. Justin Ledet (+260)

Miles Johns (-175) vs. Kevin Nativdad (+155)