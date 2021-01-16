In what is widely expected to be an action-packed bout, former featherweight champion Max Holloway will meet rising contender Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar on Saturday. The main UFC fight card is set for 3 p.m. ET from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Holloway, now ranked No.1 in the division, will attempt to earn another title shot after he lost his belt last year against Alexander Volkanovski. The sixth-ranked and heavy-handed Kattar will hope to use a victory against Holloway as his own stepping stone to a title shot.

Holloway vs. Kattar preview

Holloway (21-6) could possibly consider changing weight classes, but in the meantime he is staying active by serving as a gatekeeper of sorts for the top three spots at featherweight.

Although still just 29, the Hawaiian remains one of the most accomplished UFC champions in recent memory. He won the vacant title in December 2016 and unified the belt in June 2017 with a stoppage win over former longtime champion Jose Aldo.

He stopped Aldo again in their December 2017 rematch before picking apart previously-unbeaten prospect Brian Ortega in December 2018. His other defense came against iconic former champion Frankie Edgar.

Holloway could face a stern test from Kattar (22-4), who is fast earning a reputation as perhaps the division's hardest puncher. The rugged Boston native comes straight ahead and invites toe-to-to exchanges with his opponent, confident he will get the best of them.

Top UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC Fight night selections here: He is picking Joaquin Buckley (-270) to get a stoppage victory against Alessio Di Chirico (+230) in a battle of middleweight prospects.

Buckley (12-3) became one of the UFC's breakout stars in 2020 in large part because of his spectacular, spinning back-kick knockout of Impa Kasanganay in October that will go down as one of the most replayed highlights in the promotion's history. The 26-year-old St. Louis native finished off a 3-1 year by stopping Jordan Wright in the second round just a month later.

Di Chirico (12-5) was once seen as a promising prospect following a stretch in which he won three of four fights against capable competition. However, the 31-year-old Italian fighter is now in desperate need of a victory following three consecutive decision losses. One more defeat and the former professional football player could be looking for another promotion to represent.

"The hype (for Buckley) is starting to show in the betting line, but this is another good spot for him," Marley told SportsLine. "Buckley can stuff takedowns and should be the one landing more volume and harder shots."

UFC Fight Night odds

Max Holloway (-160) vs. Calvin Kattar (+140)

Carlos Condit (-155) vs. Matt Brown (+135)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (-280) vs. Li Jinglang (+240)

Joaquin Buckley (-270) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (+230)

Dusko Todrovic (-160) vs. Punahele Soriano (+140)

Phil Hawes (-135) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+115)

Wu Yanan (-125) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+105)

Tom Breese (-140) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+120)

Carlos Felipe (-180) vs. Justin Tafa (+160)

Ramazan Emeev (-260) vs. David Zawada (+220)

Sarah Moras (-240) vs. Vanessa Melo (+200)

Austin Lingo (-210) vs. Jacob Kilburn (+180)