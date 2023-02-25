It took Nikita Krylov nearly 10 years to headline a UFC card, and the veteran light heavyweight is hoping to make the most of the opportunity Saturday when meets fellow ranked contender Ryan Spann in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann. Their five-round battle anchors the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 6-ranked Krylov is in his second stint with the UFC after making his debut in 2013. He separated from the promotion for two years but returned in 2018. He's 10-7 in 17 total UFC appearances against a rigid lineup of competitors, and now has a chance to enter the top-five rankings with an impressive performance Saturday. The No. 8-ranked Spann can continue his climb up the rankings with a third consecutive victory.

Krylov is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Spann comes back at +145 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, explosive middleweight prospects collide when Andre Muniz (-200) takes on Brendan Allen (+170).

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann preview

The main event features veterans who have both overcome some adversity to reach the top-10 rankings, and the winner will take a major step forward toward earning a coveted title shot.

Although he's still just 30, Krylov (29-9) is in his 11th year as an MMA professional and is in his second stint with the UFC. His diverse skills and strong finishing potential are illustrated in his 15 wins by submission to go along with 12 knockouts and just two decisions.

The crafty Ukrainian is just 4-4 since rejoining the UFC in 2018, but all of his fights have come against world-class competition. His losses have come against the likes of former champions Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz, along with No. 2-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. However, he enters Saturday's main event on a two-fight winning streak.

The 31-year-old Spann (21-7) has been an MMA professional for nearly a decade and similarly built up a strong resume before joining the UFC. His previous stops included a 3-0 run through the Legacy Fighting Alliance, with all the wins coming by stoppage.

Spann earned a roster spot with a victory on "Dana White's Contender Series" and has gone 7-2 in nine UFC fights, with five of the victories coming inside the distance. His defeats have come against fellow ranked contenders Anthony Smith (No. 5) and Johnny Walker (No. 7).

UFC Fight Night predictions

Mike Malott (-225) to get the better of Yohan Lainesse (+185) in a battle of welterweight prospects to kick off the main card.

Malott (8-1-1) is a versatile prospect who returned to competition in December 2020 after taking three years off to focus on his career as a coach and trainer. The 31-year-old Canadian slugger made his UFC debut last April at UFC 273 and knocked out veteran Mickey Gall in the first round.

Lainesse (9-1) is a fellow Canadian and a power puncher who caught the attention of the UFC with a 4-0 run through the Cage Fury Fighting Championships promotion. He has split two UFC outings and is coming off a split-decision win against Darian Weeks in September.

"Malott has sneaky good grappling but is not afraid to stand and bang with pure strikers. That's what he gets with Lainesse, who is a heavy-handed boxer looking to finish the fight with every punch," Vithlani told SportsLine. "Malott has a granite chin and, if he can eat a shot to get in close and take this fight to the ground, he can finish Lainesse."

Vithlani also has strong picks for Krylov vs. Spann and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Nikita Krylov (-170) vs. Ryan Spann (+145)

Andre Muniz (-200) vs. Brendan Allen (+170)

Augusto Sakai (-130) vs. Don'tale Mayes (+110)

Tatiana Suarez (-800) vs. Montana De La Rosa (+550)

Trevor Peek (-170) vs. Erik Gonzalez (+150)

Gabriella Fernandes (-120) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+100)

Nurullo Aliev (-165) vs. Rafael Alves (+145)

Charles Johnson (-170) vs. Ode Osbourne (+150)

Hailey Cowan (-140) vs. Ailin Perez (+120)

Garrett Armfield (-140) vs. Jose Johnson (+120)

Joe Solecki (-550) vs. Carl Deaton (+400)

Mike Malott (-225) vs. Yohan Lainesse (+185)

Victor Martinez (-115) vs. Jordan Leavitt (-105)