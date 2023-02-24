Two of the most versatile contenders in the light heavyweight division meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann as No. 6-ranked Nikita Krylov takes on No. 8-ranked Ryan Spann in the main event. Their five-round battle tops the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The winner will likely enter both the top-five rankings and the title picture in a division that has seen plenty of recent movement. Jamahal Hill became the champion with a win over Glover Teixeira in January, but his next opponent has yet to be decided among a slew of ranked candidates.

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs. Spann preview

The main event features veterans who have both overcome some adversity to reach the top-10 rankings, and the winner will take a major step forward toward earning a coveted title shot.

Although he's still just 30, Krylov (29-9) is in his 11th year as an MMA professional and is in his second stint with the UFC. His diverse skills and strong finishing potential are illustrated in his 15 wins by submission to go along with 12 knockouts and just two decisions.

The crafty Ukrainian is just 4-4 since rejoining the UFC in 2018, but all of his fights have come against world-class competition. His losses have come against the likes of former champions Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz, along with No. 2-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. However, he enters Saturday's main event on a two-fight winning streak.

The 31-year-old Spann (21-7) has been an MMA professional for nearly a decade and similarly built up a strong resume before joining the UFC. His previous stops included a 3-0 run through the Legacy Fighting Alliance, with all the wins coming by stoppage.

Spann earned a roster spot with a victory on "Dana White's Contender Series" and has gone 7-2 in nine UFC fights, with five of the victories coming inside the distance. His defeats have come against fellow ranked contenders Anthony Smith (No. 5) and Johnny Walker (No. 7). You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Jordan Leavitt (-105) to get his hand raised against Victor Martinez (-115) in a matchup of lightweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Leavitt (10-2) is a versatile prospect who has gone 3-2 in five UFC appearances. The 27-year-old Las Vegas native went 1-1 in 2022 and is coming off a loss to hyped British prospect Paddy Pimblett last July.

Martinez (13-4) will be making his UFC debut on the strength of a seven-fight win streak that included stops in promotions such as Combate and Fury FC. The 31-year-old Texan earned a UFC roster spot with a victory on "Dana White's Contender Series" over Jacob Rosales.

"Martinez's takedown defense is a bit porous and, if Leavitt secures an early takedown and dictates the fight on his terms, I don't know if can recover," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Nikita Krylov (-170) vs. Ryan Spann (+145)

Andre Muniz (-200) vs. Brendan Allen (+170)

Augusto Sakai (-130) vs. Don'tale Mayes (+110)

Tatiana Suarez (-800) vs. Montana De La Rosa (+550)

Trevor Peek (-170) vs. Erik Gonzalez (+150)

Gabriella Fernandes (-120) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+100)

Nurullo Aliev (-165) vs. Rafael Alves (+145)

Charles Johnson (-170) vs. Ode Osbourne (+150)

Hailey Cowan (-140) vs. Ailin Perez (+120)

Garrett Armfield (-140) vs. Jose Johnson (+120)

Joe Solecki (-550) vs. Carl Deaton (+400)

Mike Malott (-225) vs. Yohan Lainesse (+185)

Victor Martinez (-115) vs. Jordan Leavitt (-105)