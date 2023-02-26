UFC Fight Night will continue without its originally scheduled main event. Sideline reporter Megan Olivi announced at the start of Saturday's main card broadcast that Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann was scrapped from the card.

Krylov attempted to show up to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas earlier in the day to receive fluids and medicine in hopes of competing. However, Krylov was deemed unable to compete by the medical staff. The promotion elevated Brendan Allen vs. Andre Muniz to the main event.

A similar incident occurred at the UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 19. Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak was the intended headliner for the UFC Apex card, but Lewis was pulled from the fight while the event was in progress. Lewis fell ill and tested positive for COVID-19 once he returned home. Their fight was later rescheduled for a Fight Night headliner in February.

Krylov and Spann were both in search of their third consecutive wins in a fight that would have built their cases for challenging a top-five opponent.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.