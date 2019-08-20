UFC fight schedule for 2019: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier, Whittaker vs. Adesanya headline

UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019

We're more than halfway through 2019 and have already seen plenty of great fights from the world's leading mixed martial arts organization. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has defended his belt twice, Kamaru Usman has laid claim to the welterweight crown and Jessica Andrade took hold of the women's strawweight crown.

Then in August, Stipe Miocic shocked with his fourth-round TKO of Daniel Cormier to regain the heavyweight crown and etch his name in the history books.

As we head toward the fall, business is picking up once again. Lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on interim champ Dustin Poirier in a much anticipated showdown in Abu Dhabi, and it's a middleweight showdown in the Outback when champion Robert Whittaker takes on interim champ Israel Adesanya from Melbourne, Australia, in October. 

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete preview of UFC 241 at the 45:31 mark below.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night ShenzhenJessica Andrade (c) vs. Weili ZhangShenzhen, China
Aug. 31ESPN+
UFC 242Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin PoirierAbu Dhabi, UAESept. 7PPV
UFC Fight Night VancouverJustin Gaethje vs. Donald CerroneVancouver, BC, CanadaSept. 14ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Mexico CityYair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy StephensMexico City, MexicoSept. 21ESPN+
UFC Fight Night CopenhagenJack Hermansson vs. Jared CannonierCopenhagen, DenmarkSept. 28ESPN+
UFC 243Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel AdesanyaMelbourne, AustraliaOct. 5PPV
UFC Fight Night TampaJoanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle WatersonTampa, FloridaOct. 12ESPN+
UFC Fight Night BostonChris Weidman vs. Dominick ReyesBostonOct. 18ESPN2
UFC Fight NightTBDSingaporeOct. 26ESPN+
UFC 244TBDNew York CityNov. 2PPV
UFC Fight Night MoscowTBDMoscow, RussiaNov. 9ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Sao PauloTBDSao Paulo, BrazilNov. 16ESPN+
UFC Fight Night D.C.Alistair Overeem vs. Walt HarrisWashington, D.C.Dec. 7ESPN
UFC 245TBDLas VegasDec. 14PPV
UFC Fight Night South KoreaTBDBusan, South KoreaDec. 21ESPN+
Our Latest Stories