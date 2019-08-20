UFC fight schedule for 2019: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier, Whittaker vs. Adesanya headline
UFC's schedule has tons of action (and titles on the line) to close out 2019
We're more than halfway through 2019 and have already seen plenty of great fights from the world's leading mixed martial arts organization. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has defended his belt twice, Kamaru Usman has laid claim to the welterweight crown and Jessica Andrade took hold of the women's strawweight crown.
Then in August, Stipe Miocic shocked with his fourth-round TKO of Daniel Cormier to regain the heavyweight crown and etch his name in the history books.
As we head toward the fall, business is picking up once again. Lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on interim champ Dustin Poirier in a much anticipated showdown in Abu Dhabi, and it's a middleweight showdown in the Outback when champion Robert Whittaker takes on interim champ Israel Adesanya from Melbourne, Australia, in October.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete preview of UFC 241 at the 45:31 mark below.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Shenzhen
|Jessica Andrade (c) vs. Weili Zhang
|Shenzhen, China
|Aug. 31
|ESPN+
|UFC 242
|Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin Poirier
|Abu Dhabi, UAE
|Sept. 7
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Vancouver
|Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone
|Vancouver, BC, Canada
|Sept. 14
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Mexico City
|Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Sept. 21
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Copenhagen
|Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Sept. 28
|ESPN+
|UFC 243
|Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
|Melbourne, Australia
|Oct. 5
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Tampa
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson
|Tampa, Florida
|Oct. 12
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Boston
|Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes
|Boston
|Oct. 18
|ESPN2
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|Singapore
|Oct. 26
|ESPN+
|UFC 244
|TBD
|New York City
|Nov. 2
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Moscow
|TBD
|Moscow, Russia
|Nov. 9
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo
|TBD
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Nov. 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night D.C.
|Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris
|Washington, D.C.
|Dec. 7
|ESPN
|UFC 245
|TBD
|Las Vegas
|Dec. 14
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night South Korea
|TBD
|Busan, South Korea
|Dec. 21
|ESPN+
-
The UFC fight Brock Lesnar still wants
Could a bout with Jon Jones motivate Brock Lesnar for one last UFC fight?
-
Cormier could return to 'right' 241 loss
DC isn't set on retirement, especially if he gets another go at the heavyweight title
-
UFC 241 payouts, salaries
Stipe Miocic pocketed a sizable check for his efforts on Saturday night at the Honda Cente...
-
How Diaz made his harshest critic tap
In admitting Diaz is a massive draw, Dana White now has no choice but to feature the brash...
-
UFC 241: Miocic rallies to TKO Cormier
Miocic needed a gameplan adjustment late to solve the puzzle and stop Cormier in Anaheim
-
Brunson scores decision over Heinisch
Brunson took over the fight starting in the second round