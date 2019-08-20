UFC fight schedule for 2019: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier, Whittaker vs. Adesanya headline

We're more than halfway through 2019 and have already seen plenty of great fights from the world's leading mixed martial arts organization. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has defended his belt twice, Kamaru Usman has laid claim to the welterweight crown and Jessica Andrade took hold of the women's strawweight crown.

Then in August, Stipe Miocic shocked with his fourth-round TKO of Daniel Cormier to regain the heavyweight crown and etch his name in the history books.

As we head toward the fall, business is picking up once again. Lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on interim champ Dustin Poirier in a much anticipated showdown in Abu Dhabi, and it's a middleweight showdown in the Outback when champion Robert Whittaker takes on interim champ Israel Adesanya from Melbourne, Australia, in October.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete preview of UFC 241 at the 45:31 mark below.

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule