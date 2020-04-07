UFC fighter Anthony Smith details wild fight with home intruder: 'No normal human is able to fight like that'

On Sunday, a man was charged after entering UFC fighter Anthony Smith's Nebraska home. According to Sgt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Luke Haberman was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.

In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Smith said that he was forced to fight off the stranger for more than five minutes until police arrived on the scene. The UFC light heavyweight fighter woke up around 4 a.m. to find the assailant in his Omaha-area home that he shares with his wife, mother-in-law, and three daughters.

No one was injured in the struggle.

Smith revealed that Haberman didn't steal anything, but it was unknown why the intruder was in Smith's home. Regardless, Smith called it a "terrifying" situation and "one of the toughest fights" that he's ever had.

Smith was awakened by his wife after she told him that there was someone in their home. Smith said he heard a "man's voice screaming at the top of his lungs," and found Haberman in a computer room on the property.

"I didn't know what he had," Smith told Helwani. "Typically people don't break into your house in the middle of the night for any good reasons. I'm expecting that I'm gonna hear a gunshot or he's gonna stab me. Like he's got something. I figure I've got about two minutes before whatever he's got takes me out."

Smith attempted to subdue the man, but it took quite some time to be able to do so. Despite being a talented UFC fighter, the assailant took every shot that Smith was throwing at him.

"No normal human is able to fight like that," Smith said. "I'm by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he's a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him -- every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me."

Once the police arrived at Smith's home, they were able to subdue Haberman. However, Haberman ended up getting cut and his face swelled up, so Smith clearly did some damage in the melee.

Haberman was issued a citation for the incident and later released to the hospital. The man wasn't taken into police custody, but is going to have to report to court at a later date.

Smith wasn't sure what to think of the attack despite being angry at the time of the incident. He said he thinks the man was confused and said that neighbors saw Haberman on their property as he tried to enter their homes. Smith also revealed that Haberman successfully entered another nearby home, but ended up being scared off.

"I'm not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I've had in my whole life," Smith said. "I went into that fight ready to die. Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed. ... When they break in at night, it's to hurt people."

Smith also said that he plans to install a security system in his home to keep his family safe.

The 31-year old is certainly a talented fighter who has accumulated a 32-14 MMA record and is coming off a submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson last June. The light heavyweight fighter has been out of action since undergoing surgery for a broken hand in August.

Smith was slated to return to fight Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 173 on April 25, but that fight is likely to be moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC fighter still plans to compete in the upcoming bout despite Sunday's incident.