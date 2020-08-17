Watch Now: UFC 252 Recap: Stipe Miocic Defeats Daniel Cormier In Unanimous Decision ( 8:35 )

As rumors emerged Monday afternoon the UFC was planning a bout between top light heavyweight contenders Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz, many wondered if that meant Jon Jones' months-old statements about relinquishing the light heavyweight championship had come to fruition. By Monday evening, Jones had confirmed he had done exactly that.

"Just got off the phone with UFC, today I confirm that I'm vacating the light heavyweight championship," Jones tweeted. "It's officially up for grabs. It's been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, UFC and most importantly you fans."

In late May, escalating tensions between Jones and the UFC -- in the form of UFC president Dana White -- led to Jones calling for a bout between Reyes and Blachowicz for the title, confirming when asked that he intended to vacate the belt.

Jones had expressed interest at the time in finally moving up to heavyweight for a battle with top contender Francis Ngannou, but White claimed Jones was asking for too much money. White said Jones wanted to be paid like former boxing heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. It seemed Jones would rematch Reyes for his light heavyweight title after many fans felt Reyes had deserved the decision at UFC 247 in February, which would have been Jones' first legitimate loss in MMA.

White also pointed out that Jones was asking for an "absurd" amount of money at the worst time. The UFC has continued to hold events during the COVID-19 pandemic, but without fans in attendance, meaning the promotion is not receiving live gate revenue.

"Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight," Jones tweeted on May 21. "Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys."

Jones pointed to those failed negotiations in a follow-up tweet Monday, stating, "The last I spoke with UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, I'd love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I'll be enjoying UFC as a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community."

In one final tweet, Jones stated his intention to remain in the USADA drug testing pool "in good faith" for the next six months or so.

Jones joins Henry Cejudo as recent fighters to vacate their title while still champion, with Cejudo first dropping the flyweight title to focus fully on the bantamweight division, but then vacating the bantamweight title and retiring in a shocking moment after defeating Dominick Cruz in Cejudo's first defense of the bantamweight championship. Similarly, Georges St-Pierre retired twice, once while holding the welterweight championship and a second time after winning the middleweight title.

This is the first time Jones has willing given up his title as well. He was stripped of the title in April 2015 after defeating Daniel Cormier for "violating the UFC's Athlete Code of Conduct" following a hit-and-run accident in New Mexico. He was then stripped of the belt in April 2016 following a failed drug test, and again in August 2017 for another failed test.