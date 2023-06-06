Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are opposing coaches on the current season of "The Ultimate Fighter" but a fight between the two remains unannounced. Expectations were that Chandler vs. McGregor would take place in 2023, but UFC president Dana White admits there are complications.

White remained optimistic when asked about the fight potentially falling through but conceded that booking a McGregor fight is easier said than done. After all, UFC can't apply the same financial leverage on McGregor -- a fighter who has achieved generational wealth -- as they do to the majority of their roster.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

"That's the business we're in. Anything is possible in this business... Anything is possible, you don't know," White told reporters at the UFC Fight Night post-fight press conference on Saturday. " You guys don't know this much of what goes on behind the scenes and how hard it is to put all these fights together.

"Conor called me a couple of days ago and loved the first episode of 'The Ultimate Fighter,' and said how happy he was to be a part of it. And I think being here and part of the environment and everything else, he felt it again and felt like he wants to get back and fight. The one thing you guys have to understand is this kid has so much money. It's like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] now. These guys got shit loads of money and it's hard to reel these guys back in and get them fired up to get in and fight."

More UFC news, rumors