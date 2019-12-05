UFC news, rumors: Former title challenger Brian Ortega out of December bout with Korean Zombie

Brian Ortega is no longer in the main event of UFC Busan at the end of the month. "T-City" was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Chan Sung Jung (AKA the "Korean Zombie") because of a torn ACL suffered in training camp. UFC is looking to find a quick replacement for Ortega and that could be a former foe, Frankie Edgar, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

"Thankfully it was only a partial tear so I'm already rehabbing it, and the plan is to be back to 100% in 2-3 months," Ortega wrote on Twitter. "I didn't want to let down the fans, the Zombie, and the UFC, so I strongly considered pushing through it and fighting anyways, but according to the doctors, the risk of a full rupture in the fight was high and that would put me out for up to a year. Sorry guys I gotta take care of this right now, but I'll make it up to all of you [in] 2020 I promise."

Edgar is currently booked to fight against Corey Sandhagen in his debut at 135 pounds on Jan. 25, but UFC is hoping to keep that bout intact as well, according to Helwani.

