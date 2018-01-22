UFC president Dana White willing to give CM Punk another fight in the Octagon

Most were probably under the assumption that the CM Punk-UFC experiment was over. Apparently, UFC president Dana White is not ready to give up just yet on the former WWE superstar.

Punk, real name Phil Brooks, will get back into the Octagon to fight at least one more time, according to White who recently confirmed as much to the Associated Press.

"I like that guy. He's a good dude," White said of Punk. "He wants to give it another shot. I'm going to give it to him."

Back in January 2014, Punk walked out of WWE over differences with Vince McMahon and others in management, and hasn't returned to professional wrestling. In December 2014, as everyone still speculated on his future, he and White dropped a bombshell by announcing that he had signed with the promotion, despite having no credible MMA experience.

Punk began training with Roufusport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and after much stalling, finally made his UFC debut at UFC 203 in September 2016 when he took on Mickey Gall. In that bout, Punk simply looked like he belonged nowhere near the Octagon, as Gall quickly submitted the former WWE champion in the first round.

The decisive loss led many to believe the Punk experiment was a terrible idea like most had thought it would be, and even White stated after the event that maybe Punk's next fight shouldn't take place in his company.

Since then, though, White has had a change of heart and is obviously willing to give Brooks at least one more chance to prove himself in the MMA world under the UFC banner.

"He's a completely different case than most normal human beings," White said. "So, I'm going to give him another shot."