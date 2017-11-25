UFC Shanghai results: Kelvin Gastelum floors Michael Bisping with first-round TKO

Kelvin Gastelum continues to impress people inside the Octagon. Despite losing to former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in his last time out, Gastelum bounced back in a big way on Saturday in China when he stopped another former 185-pound champion in Michael Bisping with a first-round TKO stoppage.

Gastelum, 26, caught Bisping with a jab on the chin before planting a 1-2 combination on his chin and sending him to the canvas face first as the ref rushed in to stop the fight. Gastelum is now 2-1 with 1 No Contest in his last four fights since going back up to 185 pounds.

With current champion Georges St-Pierre on the shelf with a neck injury, Gastelum believes he should be next in line to take on interim champion Robert Whittaker in February.

"'GSP' said it himself - anything can happen in the sport of MMA," Gastelum said. "I feel like Robert Whittaker and I should be next. We're two young guys; we haven't even hit our prime yet. I just beat the guy who was the guys, so I feel I should be next

"You guys say I beat up all the elderly, and Robert Whittaker is definitely not elderly -- I think he's probably my age. So I'm up for the challenge."

For Bisping, it was his second loss and second stoppage in three weeks, bringing into question why he was in there to begin with.

"I just want to say congratulations to Kelvin Gastelum," Bisping said. "Job well done tonight. I was enjoying myself, and he caught me with a good shot.

"God bless Kelvin. He's young. I've done this for a long time. I'm getting old."