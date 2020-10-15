It's fight day in Uncasville, Connecticut. Bellator MMA is back stateside after two straight events overseas from Milan and Paris. Now, the action is set to kick up on U.S. soil with big events over the next five weeks, all emanating from the Mohegan Sun Arena. The slate kicks off on Thursday night with women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg putting her title on the line against Arlene Blencowe.

But there's plenty of action to consume ahead of the main event. There's a seven-bout preliminary card to whet the appetite before the main card gets going. Some of Bellator's best rising prospects are in action on Thursday night in showcase opportunities. You can catch all the prelim action from the Mohegan Sun Arena beginning at 7:15 p.m. ET with our live stream on this page. Below is the complete card and viewing information.

Fight card

Bellator 249 prelims (7:15 p.m. ET)

Steve Mowry vs. Shawn Teed, heavyweights

Joseph Creer vs. Andrew Kapel, middleweights

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Kemron Lachinov, welterweights

Christian Edwards vs. Hamza Salim, light heavyweights

Mike Kimbel vs. Da'Mon Blackshear, 140-pound catchweights

Aviv Gozali vs. Logan Neal, welterweights

Albert Gonzales vs. Kastroit Xhema, welterweights

Bellator 249 main card (10 p.m. ET)

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe, women's featherweight title

Patricky Pitbull vs. Jaleel Lewis, lightweights

Ricky Bandejas vs. Leandro Higo, bantamweights

Mandel Nallo vs. Saad Awad, lightweights

Viewing Information