Watch UFC on Fox 28: Start time, fight card in Orlando, live stream online

Saturday night, the UFC returns to Orlando, Florida, for the first time since December 2015 with the presentation of UFC on Fox 28. This marks the final free fight card on Fox before the UFC returns to pay-per-view on March 3 with UFC 222 in Las Vegas.

The main event on Saturday night brings us a featherweight matchup featuring two top-10 contenders in the division. Both No. 4-ranked Josh Emmett and No. 7-ranked Jeremy Stephens are aiming for a third win in a row as they eye a potential title shot in the future. Emmett (13-1-0) is coming off a first-round knockout win over Ricardo Lamas back at UFC on Fox 26 in December 2017, while the always talkative Stephens (26-14-0) impressed last month at UFC Fight Night 124 with his second-round TKO win over Doo Ho Choi.

Women's strawweight action comes to us in the co-main event on Saturday, as No. 2-ranked contender Jessica Andrade faces off with No. 5-ranked Tecia Torres. Andrade (17-6-0) looks to stay on track for a potential championship fight if she can earn her second victory in a row on Saturday, while Torres (10-1-0) aims for her seventh win in eight UFC fights by defeating a big name in the company in Andrade.

Below is a look at the full main fight card for UFC on Fox 28 Saturday night.

UFC on Fox 28 main card

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Jeremy Stephens (-145) Josh Emmett (+145) Featherweight Jessica Andrade (-290) Tecia Torres (+250) Strawweight Ovince Saint Preux (-145) Ilir Latifi (+125) Light Heavyweight Mike Perry (-375) Max Griffin (+310) Welterweight

And below you can find the viewing information for UFC on Fox 28.

UFC on Fox 28 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Channel: Fox (check local listings)