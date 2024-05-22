The Indianapolis 500 is one of the biggest races, considered part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Monaco Grand Prix. At the 2024 Indy 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson will attempt to perform double duty by racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the afternoon and then running NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 in the evening. The green flag drops on the 2024 Indy 500 at 12:45 p.m. ET, and then Larson will catch a quick flight to Charlotte for the nightcap at 6 p.m. ET.

Larson qualified fifth over the weekend and is +650 in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 odds. Scott McLaughlin is the +450 favorite in the 2024 Indy 500 odds after winning the pole, followed by last year's winner, Josef Newgarden +500, and 2018 winner Will Power at +650.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary auto racing prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot during the 2023 NASCAR season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

It also called its first victory of the 2024 season with Larson winning again in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout then predicted a Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021 too and called all 19 of Max Verstappen's wins in Formula 1 last season. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 NASCAR winners since 2021 and hit nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2024 Indianapolis 500 10,000 times.

Top 2024 Indianapolis 500 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Scott Dixon, even though he's a +1600 long shot in the latest 2024 Indianapolis 500 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 43-year-old Kiwi is a six-time IndyCar series champion with 56 wins to his name, including a victory from the pole in the 2008 Indianapolis 500.

Dixon has started on the pole on four other occasions and come up empty every time, but he has been a runner-up on three occasions and finished third in 2018. The veteran will start in 21st on Sunday, but he's fought his way from the middle of the pack onto the podium before, starting 15th before finishing second in 2012.

And a massive shocker: Scott McLaughlin, the top Vegas favorite, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values on the 2024 Indy 500 starting grid. A 30-year-old from New Zealand, McLaughlin joined IndyCar in 2021 after winning three consecutive Supercars Championships, a popular touring car racing series in Australia and New Zealand.

McLaughlin finished 14th in the IndyCar standings his rookie season before finishing fourth in 2022 and third in 2023. However, he hasn't seriously contended in the Indy 500, finishing 20th, 29th and 14th in three previous starts at The Brickyard. He's also been somewhat inconsistent in 2024, finishing outside the top 25 in two of his previous four starts this season.

How to make 2024 Indianapolis 500 picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2024 Indy 500 odds longer than +1500 to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2024 Indianapolis 500 odds

2024 Indianapolis 500 odds

Scott McLaughlin +450

Josef Newgarden +500

Kyle Larson +650

Will Power +650

Pato O'Ward +900

Alexander Rossi +1000

Alex Palou +1100

Rinux VeeKay +1600

Scott Dixon +1600

Colton Herta +1800

Santino Ferrucci +2000

Felix Rosenqvist +2500

Kyle Kirkwood +2500

Takuma Sato +3500

Helio Castroneves +3500

Ryan Hunter-Reay +4000

Christian Rasmussen +5000

Marco Andretti +5000

Callum Ilott +6000

Linus Lundqvist +6000

Marcus Armstrong +6500

Christian Lundgaard +7500

Ed Carpenter +7500

Kyffin Simpson +7500

Marcus Ericsson +8000

Graham Rahal +10000

Romain Grosjean +10000

Conor Daly +10000

Augustin Canapino +20000

Sting Ray Robb +20000

Pietro Fittipaldi +30000

Tom Blomqvist +35000

Katherine Legge +50000

Indianapolis 500 starting grid

Row 1- Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Josef Newgarden

Row 2- Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson, Santino Ferrucci

Row 3- Rinus VeeKay, Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

Row 4- Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood, Ryan Hunter-Reay

Row 5- Colton Herta, Alex Palou, Callum Ilott

Row 6- Marcus Armstrong, Ed Carpenter, Kyffin Simpson

Row 7- Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon

Row 8- Agustin Canapino, Sting Ray Robb, Christian Rasmussen

Row 9- Tom Blomqvist, Romain Grosjean, Linus Lundqvist

Row 10- Christian Lundgaard, Conor Daly, Pietro Fittipaldi

Row 11- Katherine Legge, Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal