After a four-year hiatus, the Formula One circuit will return to Shanghai International Circuit with the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix. Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the race from 2020-23, but F1 will return to Shanghai this Sunday at 3 a.m. ET. When Formula One was last in the country, Lewis Hamilton was at his peak powers and won six of the last 12 Chinese Grands Prix. However, Max Verstappen has reigned supreme since then as the three-time F1 champion enters the 2024 Chinese GP with victories in three of the year's four races.

The Red Bull driver also tops the Chinese Grand Prix 2024 odds as the -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100). Teammate Sergio Perez follows at +1100, while Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerq are each listed at +1200. Despite the success of Hamilton at this track, he's a +5000 longshot in the F1 odds. Before analyzing the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Chinese GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called all three of the defending champion's wins to start the 2024 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Sainz, predicting he doesn't even make the podium even though he's one of the top favorites at +1200. Sainz has had a strong start to the year, winning in Australia and making the podium in three of four races. However, he's still searching for success in China, where he's had five previous starts. The Spaniard hasn't placed better than seventh in any of those races as his average finish across those starts is just 10.4.

Meanwhile, Sainz' team in Ferrari was once the preeminent team when it comes to the Chinese Grand Prix. It won three of the first four GPs from China, with three different drivers collecting those victories. However, Ferrari has just one victory at Shanghai over the last dozen races at the Chinese GP. Add in that Sainz has never led at any point across his five previous starts at Shanghai International Circuit, and those results don't inspire much confidence for the third favorite entering the week. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix right here.

2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Max Verstappen -450

Sergio Perez +1100

Carlos Sainz +1200

Charles Leclerc +1200

Lando Norris +3300

Lewis Hamilton +5000

George Russell +5000

Oscar Piastri +6600

Fernando Alonso +6600

Lance Stroll +30000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Pierre Gasly +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Logan Sargeant +100000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Esteban Ocon +100000