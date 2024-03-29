As Formula E continues to expand its footprint as a global motorsports championship, the fifth round of the 2024 season will see the world's preeminent electric racing series visit yet another new nation. For the very first time, Formula E travels to Japan for the Tokyo E-Prix to race around the iconic Tokyo Big Sight convention center along the waterfront of Tokyo Bay.

The inaugural Tokyo E-Prix comes at an exciting time given both the on-track happenings of 2024 and current events in the paddock. Through four races so far, Formula E has seen four different winners in Pascal Wehrlein (Mexico City), Jake Dennis and Nick Cassidy (Diriyah), and Sam Bird (Sao Paolo). And this week, Lola announced its intentions to join the series for Season 11, partnering with Yamaha, while Nissan became the first manufacturer to commit to Formula E's Gen4 era by signing on to continue to compete in the championship through 2030.

This weekend's course around Tokyo Big Sight runs 1.6 miles and features not only 18 turns, but also multiple high speed sections including three long straightaways, all set against the backdrop of the Rainbow Bridge and the greater Tokyo metropolis.

How to watch the Tokyo E-Prix

Date: Saturday, March 30

Location: Tokyo Street Circuit -- Tokyo International Exhibition Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Time: 2 a.m. ET (live, CBS Sports Network), 1 p.m. ET (tape delay, CBS)

TV: CBS Sports Network, CBS

Stream: Paramount+