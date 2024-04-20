Max Verstappen will look to continue his dominance over Formula One at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton will look to get back into contention after a slow start to the season. A seven-time F1 champion, Hamilton is just ninth in the 2024 Formula One standings, but he does have lots of prior success in China. He's won this race six times previously, although the Chinese Grand Prix 2024 will be the first Chinese GP since 2019. Meanwhile, Verstappen has won three of four F1 races this year but has no victories and just one podium across five previous starts in China.

Shanghai International Circuit will host the 2024 Chinese GP on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET. Verstappen is the clear favorite at -450 (risk $450 to win $100), while Hamilton is a +5000 longshot. Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerq, who are second and third, respectively, in the F1 standings are both +1200 in the latest Chinese Grand Prix 2024 odds. Before analyzing the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Chinese GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Carlos Sainz, predicting he doesn't even make the podium even though he's one of the top favorites at +1200. Sainz is part of Ferrari, and the 16-time Constructors' champion is likely not too thrilled at the Chinese GP being back on the F1 calendar. While Ferrari had early success in Shanghai, that hasn't been the case in recent trips. It has just one victory over the last 11 Chinese Grands Prix, and the team has made just seven of 22 possible podiums over this stretch, or just 31.8%.

However, that percentage is one that Sainz yearns for in China considering his results at Shanghai. He has zero wins, zero laps led, zero podiums and doesn't even have a top-five finish at the circuit across five starts. At his last start there in 2019, he placed 14th, and that remains his worst finish in any race that he completed over the last five years. Sainz' short odds are due to his great start to this season, rather than any success in China, so he's one to steer clear of with Formula 1 bets. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2024 Chinese Grand Prix picks

2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Max Verstappen -450

Sergio Perez +1100

Carlos Sainz +1200

Charles Leclerc +1200

Lando Norris +3300

Lewis Hamilton +5000

George Russell +5000

Oscar Piastri +6600

Fernando Alonso +6600

Lance Stroll +30000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Pierre Gasly +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Logan Sargeant +100000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Esteban Ocon +100000