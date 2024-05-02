The 2024 Miami Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at Miami International Autodrome. The race begins at 4 p.m. ET and Max Verstappen will be looking to make it three wins in three years at what has become one of the most luxurious stops on the Formula 1 schedule. Verstappen has won four of the five races held this season and has opened a 25-point lead over Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez in the F1 standings.

Verstappen is dominating in a way that has never been seen before in Formula 1 and he's the -600 (risk $600 to win $100) favorite in the 2024 Miami Grand Prix odds. Perez is second in this week's F1 odds at +1200, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris are priced at +1800. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz rounds out the top five choices at +2200. Before analyzing the 2024 Miami Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Miami GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called all four of the defending champion's wins to start the 2024 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Miami GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Norris, predicting he doesn't even make the podium even though he's one of the top favorites at +1800. Norris is coming off a runner-up finish in the Chinese Grand Prix but Miami has been a massive challenge the past two seasons.

He was retired from the race in 2022 and then finished 17th in 2023. The Chinese Grand Prix was his second podium finish of the season but he was fifth or worse in his other three starts in 2024. He has now failed to hit the podium in five of his last seven starts overall. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix right here.

2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Max Verstappen -600

Sergio Perez +1200

Charles Leclerc +1800

Lando Norris +1800

Carlos Sainz +2200

Lewis Hamilton +4000

George Russell +4000

Oscar Piastri +5000

Fernando Alonso +6600

Lance Stroll +30000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Pierre Gasly +100000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Alexander Albon +100000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Esteban Ocon +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Logan Sargeant +150000