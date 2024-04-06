The 2024 Japanese Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at Suzuka International Racing Course as the Formula 1, and all eyes will be on a tightening battle between Ferrari and Red Bull. Three-time defending world champion Max Verstappen was retired in Australia two weeks ago and teammate Sergio Perez finished fifth. Ferrari managed a 1-2 finish with Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc. Now, Red Bull only holds a four-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors' standings and Verstappen's lead in the drivers' standings over Leclerc has also shrunken to four points.

Verstappen has become the force's dominant force with wins in 30 of the last 36 F1 races and he's still the -350 favorite (bet $350 to win $100) in the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix odds. Leclerc and Sainz follow him in this week's F1 odds at 11-1, while Perez is 12-1 and McLaren's Lando Norris is 20-1. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 1 a.m. ET. Before analyzing the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Japanese GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called both of the defending champion's wins to start the 2024 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

One surprise: The model is fading Carlos Sainz, even though he's one of the top favorites. Sainz missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because he needed an emergency appendectomy and 18-year-old Oliver Bearman did an admirable job on short notice, finishing seventh. The 29-year-old Spaniard was surprisingly able to return to action just two weeks later and won the Australian Grand Prix for his third career victory in Formula 1.

Now, Sainz is the second favorite along with Leclerc, but the model isn't predicting that he'll make the podium given his history at Suzuka. Sainz has never finished better than fifth in the Japanese Grand Prix. In two attempts since joining Ferrari, he's been retired and finished sixth. Sainz was the only driver outside of Red Bull to win a race in 2023, but he still only finished seventh in the standings. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix right here.

Max Verstappen -350

Charles Leclerc +1100

Carlos Sainz +1100

Sergio Perez +1200

Lando Norris +2000

Oscar Piastri +2800

George Russell +4000

Lewis Hamilton +5000

Fernando Alonso +6600

Lance Stroll +17500

Alexander Albon +75000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Guanyu Zhou +150000

Valtteri Bottas +150000

Esteban Ocon +150000

Pierre Gasly +150000

Logan Sargeant +200000