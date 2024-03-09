After opening the season in Bahrain, the 2024 Formula 1 schedule rolls on in the Middle East with the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday at Noon ET. Max Verstappen showed no signs of slowing down at Bahrain, as he beat Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez and the rest of the grid by 22 seconds. Now Verstappen, Perez and the rest of the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid will race at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, a 3.8-mile track with 27 turns that has the reputation for being the fastest street circuit F1 currently runs on.

The latest 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix odds list Verstappen as the 9-2 favorite, followed by Perez at 9-1. Charles Leclerc (14-1) and Lando Norris (22-1) are up next on this week's F1 odds board. Lewis Hamilton, who owns the record for the fastest lap at this course (1:30.734 in 2021) is going off at 28-1. Before analyzing the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Saudi Arabian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called the defending champion's win in Bahrain last week. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Lando Norris, even though he's one of the top favorites. The 24-year-old British driver is still seeking his first career win and there isn't much history to suggest the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is a place he'll get it.

His average finish position at this track is 11.3. He's also coming off his worst career F1 performance in Saudi Arabia after he finished 17th in this event in 2023. Additionally, McLaren also got off to a slow start at Bahrain, with both Norris and Oscar Piastri being held off the podium. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix right here.

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Max Verstappen -450

Sergio Perez +900

Charles Leclerc +1400

Lando Norris +2200

Carlos Sainz +2500

Lewis Hamilton +2800

George Russell +4000

Oscar Piastri +5000

Fernando Alonso +8000

Lance Stroll +30000

Daniel Ricciardo +40000

Yuki Tsunoda +40000

Alexander Albon +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +75000

Pierre Gasly +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Esteban Ocon +100000

Logan Sargeant +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Guanyu Zhou +100000