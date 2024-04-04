Suzuka International Racing Course will be the fourth stop on this year's Formula 1 schedule when it hosts the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Just two weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy that forced him to miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz returned to action for the Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago and scored the third win of his career. Sainz's victory stopped a streak of dominance from Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and bunched the 2024 F1 standings after it appeared Verstappen was running away from the field.

Verstappen is still the -350 favorite (bet $350 to win $100) in the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix odds, while Sainz and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc are 11-1. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is 12-1, while McLaren's Lando Norris rounds out the top five in this week's F1 odds at 20-1. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 1 a.m. ET. Before analyzing the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Japanese GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Carlos Sainz, even though he's one of the top favorites. The 29-year-old Spaniard is the son of a rally legend and he's coming off a monumental win last week after 18-year-old Oliver Bearman's performance as a relief driver prompted more serious questions about Sainz's future with Ferrari. Now Sainz should have plenty of options in 2025, with a win putting him back in play for Ferrari's second seat and some even floating that he could replace Perez as Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull.

However, Sainz's consistency has plagued him throughout the years. Despite being the only driver outside of Red Bull Racing to win in 2023, Sainz finished seventh in the drivers' standings last year and he's never finished higher than fifth in Formula 1. In his last five starts at the Japanese Grand Prix, Sainz has gone retirement, 10th, fifth, retirement and sixth. Those results certainly don't inspire a lot of confidence for the second favorite entering the week. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix right here.

2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Max Verstappen -350

Charles Leclerc +1100

Carlos Sainz +1100

Sergio Perez +1200

Lando Norris +2000

Oscar Piastri +2800

George Russell +4000

Lewis Hamilton +5000

Fernando Alonso +6600

Lance Stroll +17500

Alexander Albon +75000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Guanyu Zhou +150000

Valtteri Bottas +150000

Esteban Ocon +150000

Pierre Gasly +150000

Logan Sargeant +200000