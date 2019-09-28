2019 Bank of America Roval 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy NASCAR at Charlotte picks

The 2019 NASCAR Playoffs continues on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in the 2019 Bank of America Roval 400. It's only the second time NASCAR has raced the road course at this iconic venue and a modified chicane in Charlotte has led to some tricky racing in practice and qualifying. All that should make for exciting NASCAR DFS action and you'll want to load your NASCAR DFS lineups with road-course specialists whenever possible. Martin Truex Jr. has won both of the first two races of the postseason and he's got four career wins at road courses. Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney won the first-ever road race in Charlotte and those two drivers will be undoubtedly popular options for NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. But before you make your NASCAR DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR DFS strategy from daily Fantasy millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

Two weeks ago in Las Vegas, McClure was all over Joey Logano. The result: Logano led a race-high 105 laps and was in the mix for the checkered flag all the way to the end. Anybody who rostered him was well their way to a strong day. Now, he's turned his attention to NASCAR at Charlotte and locked in his optimal lineups.

For the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte, we can tell you McClure is banking on Kevin Harvick on DraftKings for $10,200. Harvick is currently in second place in the standings behind Truex after winning three weeks ago in Indianapolis, finishing second in Las Vegas and seventh last week in Richmond. Harvick has only finished worse than seventh once in his last nine starts, providing an extremely high floor with winning upside for NASCAR DFS players.

McClure's optimal Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte DFS strategy also involves rostering Kyle Busch on FanDuel for $13,500. Busch was the regular-season points leader after winning four times, but a rough 19th-place run at Las Vegas got his postseason off to a tough start. However, Busch recovered with a second-place finish last week and he's back up to third in the standings and road courses have treated him quite nicely throughout his career. Busch has four road-course wins and has 19 top-10 finishes at them in 31 career starts.

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at the Charlotte Road Course. He's in prime position to make a huge run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

