2019 NASCAR at Atlanta odds: Kevin Harvick favorite to win Cup Series race

Odds are set for races in all three major series

One week after Denny Hamlin won his second career Daytona 500, NASCAR will make its way up north to Atlanta Motor Speedway for races in all three major series. Despite winning The Great American Race at 10-to-1, Hamlin is listed at 15-to-1 for Sunday's Cup Series race. 

Last year's winner, Kevin Harvick, is the Vegas favorite at 4-to-1. Kyle Busch, the 2013 winner, comes in behind him at 6-to-1 alongside Joey Logano, who has never won a Cup race at Atlanta. Hometown kid Chase Elliott is 10-to-1 while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson -- a five-time winner at Atlanta -- has 25-to-1 odds to win. 

Like last week, Vegas is banking on both Ty Dillon and Michael McDowell to lose the race despite both finishing in the top six. Dillon and McDowell are listed at 500-to-1 for Sunday's race, meaning a $100 bet would earn $50,000.

Here's a look at odds for each of the three NASCAR National Series races this weekend, starting with Cup. All odds come courtesy of Westgate.

Odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500

DRIVERODDS

Kevin Harvick

4/1

Kyle Busch

6/1

Joey Logano

6/1

Kyle Larson

8/1

Brad Keselowski

8/1

Martin Truex Jr.

8/1

Chase Elliott

10/1

Clint Bowyer

15/1

Denny Hamlin

15/1

Aric Almirola

20/1

Erik Jones

20/1

Kurt Busch

20/1

Ryan Blaney

20/1

Jimmie Johnson

25/1

Austin Dillon

50/1

Daniel Suarez

60/1

Matt DiBenedetto

60/1

Alex Bowman

80/1

William Byron

80/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

100/1

Paul Menard

100/1

Ryan Newman

100/1

Daniel Hemric

100/1

Ryan Preece

200/1

Chris Buescher

300/1

Bubba Wallace

300/1

Ty Dillon

500/1

Michael McDowell

500/1

Matt Tifft500/1

Odds to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rinnani 250

DRIVERODDS

Christopher Bell

2/1

Cole Custer

9/2

Justin Allgaier

5/1

Tyler Reddick

7/1

Ryan Preece

7/1

Noah Gragson

12/1

Chase Briscoe

12/1

Austin Cindric

12/1

John Hunter Nemechek

12/1

Brandon Jones

18/1

Jeffrey Earnhardt

20/1

Justin Haley

60/1

Michael Annett

80/1

Field (all others)

25/1

Odds to win the NASCAR Truck Series Atlanta 200

DRIVERODDS

Kyle Busch

1/2

Brett Moffitt

6/1

Johnny Sauter

10/1

Stewart Friesen

10/1

Todd Gilliland

15/1

Sheldon Creed

15/1

Ben Rhodes

18/1

Matt Crafton

20/1

Grant Enfinger

25/1

Harrison Burton

25/1

Austin Hill

30/1

Jesse Little

100/1

Parker Kligerman

100/1

Timothy Peters

200/1

Ross Chastain

200/1

Anthony Alfredo

300/1

Austin Wayne Self

500/1

Gus Dean

500/1

Brennan Poole

500/1

Spencer Boyd

500/1

Tyler Dippel

500/1

Natalie Decker

500/1

Josh Reaume

1000/1

Field (all others)

30/1

Our Latest Stories