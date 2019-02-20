2019 NASCAR at Atlanta odds: Kevin Harvick favorite to win Cup Series race
Odds are set for races in all three major series
One week after Denny Hamlin won his second career Daytona 500, NASCAR will make its way up north to Atlanta Motor Speedway for races in all three major series. Despite winning The Great American Race at 10-to-1, Hamlin is listed at 15-to-1 for Sunday's Cup Series race.
Last year's winner, Kevin Harvick, is the Vegas favorite at 4-to-1. Kyle Busch, the 2013 winner, comes in behind him at 6-to-1 alongside Joey Logano, who has never won a Cup race at Atlanta. Hometown kid Chase Elliott is 10-to-1 while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson -- a five-time winner at Atlanta -- has 25-to-1 odds to win.
Like last week, Vegas is banking on both Ty Dillon and Michael McDowell to lose the race despite both finishing in the top six. Dillon and McDowell are listed at 500-to-1 for Sunday's race, meaning a $100 bet would earn $50,000.
Here's a look at odds for each of the three NASCAR National Series races this weekend, starting with Cup. All odds come courtesy of Westgate.
Odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500
|DRIVER
|ODDS
Kevin Harvick
4/1
Kyle Busch
6/1
Joey Logano
6/1
Kyle Larson
8/1
Brad Keselowski
8/1
Martin Truex Jr.
8/1
Chase Elliott
10/1
Clint Bowyer
15/1
Denny Hamlin
15/1
Aric Almirola
20/1
Erik Jones
20/1
Kurt Busch
20/1
Ryan Blaney
20/1
Jimmie Johnson
25/1
Austin Dillon
50/1
Daniel Suarez
60/1
Matt DiBenedetto
60/1
Alex Bowman
80/1
William Byron
80/1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
100/1
Paul Menard
100/1
Ryan Newman
100/1
Daniel Hemric
100/1
Ryan Preece
200/1
Chris Buescher
300/1
Bubba Wallace
300/1
Ty Dillon
500/1
Michael McDowell
500/1
|Matt Tifft
|500/1
Odds to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rinnani 250
|DRIVER
|ODDS
Christopher Bell
2/1
Cole Custer
9/2
Justin Allgaier
5/1
Tyler Reddick
7/1
Ryan Preece
7/1
Noah Gragson
12/1
Chase Briscoe
12/1
Austin Cindric
12/1
John Hunter Nemechek
12/1
Brandon Jones
18/1
Jeffrey Earnhardt
20/1
Justin Haley
60/1
Michael Annett
80/1
Field (all others)
25/1
Odds to win the NASCAR Truck Series Atlanta 200
|DRIVER
|ODDS
Kyle Busch
1/2
Brett Moffitt
6/1
Johnny Sauter
10/1
Stewart Friesen
10/1
Todd Gilliland
15/1
Sheldon Creed
15/1
Ben Rhodes
18/1
Matt Crafton
20/1
Grant Enfinger
25/1
Harrison Burton
25/1
Austin Hill
30/1
Jesse Little
100/1
Parker Kligerman
100/1
Timothy Peters
200/1
Ross Chastain
200/1
Anthony Alfredo
300/1
Austin Wayne Self
500/1
Gus Dean
500/1
Brennan Poole
500/1
Spencer Boyd
500/1
Tyler Dippel
500/1
Natalie Decker
500/1
Josh Reaume
1000/1
Field (all others)
30/1
