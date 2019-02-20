2019 NASCAR at Atlanta odds: Kevin Harvick favorite to win Cup Series race

One week after Denny Hamlin won his second career Daytona 500, NASCAR will make its way up north to Atlanta Motor Speedway for races in all three major series. Despite winning The Great American Race at 10-to-1, Hamlin is listed at 15-to-1 for Sunday's Cup Series race.

Last year's winner, Kevin Harvick, is the Vegas favorite at 4-to-1. Kyle Busch, the 2013 winner, comes in behind him at 6-to-1 alongside Joey Logano, who has never won a Cup race at Atlanta. Hometown kid Chase Elliott is 10-to-1 while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson -- a five-time winner at Atlanta -- has 25-to-1 odds to win.

Like last week, Vegas is banking on both Ty Dillon and Michael McDowell to lose the race despite both finishing in the top six. Dillon and McDowell are listed at 500-to-1 for Sunday's race, meaning a $100 bet would earn $50,000.

Here's a look at odds for each of the three NASCAR National Series races this weekend, starting with Cup. All odds come courtesy of Westgate.

Odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500

DRIVER ODDS Kevin Harvick 4/1 Kyle Busch 6/1 Joey Logano 6/1 Kyle Larson 8/1 Brad Keselowski 8/1 Martin Truex Jr. 8/1 Chase Elliott 10/1 Clint Bowyer 15/1 Denny Hamlin 15/1 Aric Almirola 20/1 Erik Jones 20/1 Kurt Busch 20/1 Ryan Blaney 20/1 Jimmie Johnson 25/1 Austin Dillon 50/1 Daniel Suarez 60/1 Matt DiBenedetto 60/1 Alex Bowman 80/1 William Byron 80/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100/1 Paul Menard 100/1 Ryan Newman 100/1 Daniel Hemric 100/1 Ryan Preece 200/1 Chris Buescher 300/1 Bubba Wallace 300/1 Ty Dillon 500/1 Michael McDowell 500/1 Matt Tifft 500/1

Odds to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rinnani 250

DRIVER ODDS Christopher Bell 2/1 Cole Custer 9/2 Justin Allgaier 5/1 Tyler Reddick 7/1 Ryan Preece 7/1 Noah Gragson 12/1 Chase Briscoe 12/1 Austin Cindric 12/1 John Hunter Nemechek 12/1 Brandon Jones 18/1 Jeffrey Earnhardt 20/1 Justin Haley 60/1 Michael Annett 80/1 Field (all others) 25/1

Odds to win the NASCAR Truck Series Atlanta 200