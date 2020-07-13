Wednesday marks the annual NASCAR All-Star Race. The race will award $1 million to the winner and the drivers will compete in a 140-lap, four-stage main event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Automatic qualifiers were drivers that had won points races in 2019-20, past All-Star Race winners, and previous Cup Series champions.

More drivers can qualify for the All-Star Race in the All-Star Open, which is an 85-lap preliminary race that's split up into three different stages. The winner of each stage will advance as well as a remaining driver that advances through a fan vote.

Who wins Wednesday's NASCAR All-Star Race? And which long shots are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that nailed the Daytona 500 and Kevin Harvick's win at The Brickyard!

There are 22 drivers that have entered into the All-Star Open as they hope to qualify for the All-Star Game. Among those drivers are Clint Bowyer, William Byron, and Bubba Wallace.

The following drivers have already clinched an All-Star Race spot: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Cole Custer, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Most recently, Custer qualified for the All-Star Race with a victory in Sunday's Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

How to watch NASCAR All-Star Race

When: July 15, 7 p.m. (All-Star Open); 8:30 p.m. (All-Star Race)

July 15, 7 p.m. (All-Star Open); 8:30 p.m. (All-Star Race) Where: Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway Channel: FS1

FS1 Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The race, which was originally scheduled to take place in Charlotte, was moved to Bristol Motor Speedway following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"The NASCAR All-Star Race is an event known for making history, and we will enhance that legacy by hosting the event at Bristol Motor Speedway," Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a release which circulated in June.

"While Charlotte will always be recognized as the birthplace and traditional home for the All-Star Race, the current data surrounding the pandemic in North Carolina makes Bristol a better option for fan access this summer," Smith added.