NASCAR's summer tour hits Fort Worth on Sunday for the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Since NASCAR returned from its coronavirus-forced hiatus on May 17, Kevin Harvick (four victories) and Denny Hamlin (three) have won seven of the 15 Cup Series races. Harvick, who has won three times at Texas, is the 13-5 favorite in the latest 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds from William Hill. Hamlin is listed at 11-2 in the 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 starting lineup.

Kyle Busch (6-1), Martin Truex Jr. (8-1) and Chase Elliott (10-1) round out the top five 2020 NASCAR at Texas favorites, and the green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET. With drivers unable to practice or qualify before the race on Sunday, you'll want to check out the 2020 NASCAR at Texas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 picks of your own.

Roberts is among the nation's premier NASCAR betting experts, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Denny Hamlin's win at 10-1 odds, and he hit eventual winner Logano at 13-2 in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also nailed the victory by Hamlin, who wasn't one of the top three favorites, in the Toyota 500 last month.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on his predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

2020 NASCAR at Texas expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, even though he's one of the favorites at 6-1. In fact, Roberts says Busch doesn't even crack the top five. Busch has seven top-fives and nine top-10s this season, but he has zero wins. He is coming off a second-place finish in the NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday.

"I feel he's going to win soon, but he can no longer be among the top two or three drivers to invest in anymore," Roberts told SportsLine. "I'm thinking of dumping him altogether in my weekly betting portfolio until he wins a race."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Erik Jones, even though he's a mammoth long shot at 40-1. This Joe Gibbs racing driver has four top-fives and six top-10 finishes this season. He is coming off an 11th-place finish in the All-Star Race on Wednesday.

"Jones loves Texas, and I'm on him to win at such high odds," Roberts said. "He's finished 10th or better in his last five Texas Cup starts, which includes three straight fourth-place finishes. He's a three-time Texas winner in the Xfinity Series, doing so against Cup drivers like Kyle Busch. He also won a 2015 Truck Series race there."

2020 NASCAR at Texas odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 13-5

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Kyle Busch 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto 30-1

Erik Jones 40-1

William Byron 40-1

Clint Bowyer 60-1

Tyler Reddick 75-1

Christopher Bell 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Matt Kenseth 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 125-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

John Hunter Nemechek 400-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

Ryan Preece 1500-1

Michael McDowell 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1