Joey Logano won the pole for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in qualifying on Saturday, setting a new track record of 1:13.273 (97.771 MPH) on Sonoma's repaved surface to win his third pole of the 2024 season and the second of his career at Sonoma. Logano's pole follows up the ones he earned previously this year for the Daytona 500 and at Las Vegas, and also comes 13 years after he earned his first Sonoma pole back in 2011.

As Logano set the pace in the final round of qualifying, former Sonoma winner Kyle Larson -- who was granted a waiver this week to keep him eligible for the playoffs despite missing the Coca-Cola 600 -- had a call far too close at the exit of turn 4 during his pole run. Larson slid slightly off-line and clipped the tire barrier at the end of the retaining wall, damaging the left side of his car. Larson would eventually qualify fifth, and Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports reports that the team only plans to re-decal the scratched areas of the car.

The field for Sunday's race features plenty of intrigue from Down Under, as two drivers from the V8 Supercars ranks in Australia -- following in the footsteps of Shane van Gisbergen -- will make their Cup Series debuts. Will Brown qualified 24th driving a third car for Richard Childress Racing, while Cam Waters earned 31st starting spot behind the wheel of RFK Racing's Stage 60 car.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting lineup