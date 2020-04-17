2020 Toyota Owners 150 picks, iRacing odds, eNASCAR at Richmond predictions: Vegas expert backing Alex Bowman

Nearly every sports league and organization has been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and NASCAR is no exception. The 2020 season was put on hold following Joey Logano's victory at the FanShield 500 on March 8, prompting drivers to find other ways to remain sharp. Some will do that by participating in the eNASCAR iRacing Series Toyota Owners 150 at Richmond Raceway at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The series has produced three races thus far, with Denny Hamlin, Timmy Hill and William Byron recording victories. All three drivers are entered in Sunday's race, with Byron as the 9-5 favorite in the latest 2020 eNASCAR at Richmond odds from William Hill. Before making any eNASCAR at Richmond predictions, be sure to see the 2020 eNASCAR Toyota Owners 150 picks from former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts, who pioneered wagering on auto racing.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin at 10-1 odds, and he hit winner Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field for Sunday's Toyota Owners 150 at Richmond. He's sharing his picks only at SportsLine.

Top 2020 eNASCAR at Richmond predictions

Roberts is high on Alex Bowman, who is one of three drivers listed at 12-1 in the latest eNASCAR at Richmond odds.

Bowman, who replaced the retired Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports after the 2017 NASCAR season, is hoping for a better showing this week. The 26-year-old native of Arizona failed to make the top 10 in the Food City Showdown on April 5, finishing 14th in the 150-lap virtual race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bowman got off to a good start in the eNASCAR iRacing series, placing sixth in the Dixie Vodka 150 at Homestead-Miami Speedway before coming in fifth at Texas Motor Speedway in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 125.

"In the three races so far, he's averaged an 8.3 finish," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's looked the best among Cup Series drivers that don't have much experience driving the simulators."

How to make 2020 eNASCAR at Richmond picks

Roberts also is targeting five other drivers with eNASCAR at Richmond odds at or longer than 12-1 to make a serious run at winning it all, including a surprising dark horse. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2020 eNASCAR Toyota Owners 150? Visit SportsLine now to see the eNASCAR at Richmond leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

Richmond eNASCAR odds

William Byron 9-5

Timmy Hill 5-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Parker Kligerman 10-1

John Hunter Nemechek 12-1

Alex Bowman 12-1

Garrett Smithley 12-1

Ryan Preece 14-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Christopher Bell 14-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Kevin Harvick 50-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Chase Elliott 50-1

Joey Logano 50-1

Kurt Busch 60-1

Tyler Reddick 75-1

Jimmie Johnson 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Ty Dillon 75-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Ryan Blaney 100-1