Daniel Suarez made history at Sonoma two weeks ago, becoming the first native of Mexico to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. It was the first victory in 195 series starts for the 30-year-old, who had recorded only three top-five finishes since the start of the 2020 season. Suarez hopes to make it back-to-back wins when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.

Suarez is 30-1, while reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Ally 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain are 7-1, Chase Elliott is 8-1, and Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano round out the top 2022 Ally 400 contenders at 10-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Nashville predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Ally 400 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Nashville 2022 race (see tickets at StubHub) and just locked in his picks and predictions. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard only at SportsLine.

2022 Ally 400 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Logano, even though he's one the top 2022 Ally 400 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Logano, who is one of only four drivers with multiple victories this season, barely even cracks the top 20.

"This year, he's been up and down," Roberts told SportsLine. "I can't do anything with 10-1 odds."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's an 18-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Nashville odds. The 27-year-old from Oklahoma has gone 50 starts without a checkered flag since registering the first win of his Cup Series career last year at the Daytona Road Course. Bell has performed well of late, posting five straight top-10s before finishing 27th at Sonoma two weeks ago.

"He's having a good season but needs a win," Roberts told SportsLine. "This might be it, and I'm a sucker for 18-1 odds. While Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. struggle for consistency at JGR, Bell has been right there with Kyle Busch, running well on a weekly basis."

How to make 2022 Ally 400 predictions

Roberts is high on a massive long shot who "does very well on the concrete." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2022 Ally 400? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at Nashville leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 Ally 400 odds, lineup, field, top contenders

Kyle Larson 9-2

Kyle Busch 7-1

Ross Chastain 7-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

William Byron 15-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Christopher Bell 18-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Austin Cindric 50-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

A.J. Allmendinger 75-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Todd Gilliland 750-1

Corey LaJoie 2000-1

Cody Ware 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

J.J. Yeley 5000-1